Abduction, Missing Time & UFO Incidents

Queensland, Australia. “About 18 years ago one night (in 2000) I was a sleep I felt myself getting sucked up into space it was dark and cold I was going very fast. Then I got sucked into a tube and I was flowing in this white really big round room about 10 stories high which had like grooves cut out in the walls. I was put in one of them. I don't know how. Then, next, I was in another room, like an operation room with two very tall white Alien beings with really big heads. They didn't talk to me yet I could hear them saying to me, 'Don't be afraid.' They were examining me. They put something up my nose then I was turned over and they put a thin long prod into my backside. I was screaming with pain and I must have passed out, and all of a sudden, I woke up in my bed. My body was still cold when I woke up in fright and it was summer in Queensland, Australia. I have never spoken about this until now. I can remember this like it was yesterday.” MG
**********
“I thought I was losing my mind. I came to realize it had happened throughout my life but the memories are all vague and in snippets, fragmented. I also lost up to 7 hours in 1993 driving to my fathers farm with my children and a friend but had no clue until after my experiences in September 2001 when that road trip played in my head for no reason at all. The car rolled to a stop, and my boyfriend asked me what took us so long which I didn’t answer because, to me, nothing was out of the ordinary, even though, looking back, I did ask my friend, 'Why it was so dark when we turned off at the turnoff?' Which is two hours past the mountain where the car rolled to a stop. My friend's memory also comes back at the turnoff. Its really freaky and sounds nuts but it's real. My friend's memory of what happened on that mountain is similar to mine but there are differences, again, fragmented, bits and pieces, we both seen a house mind you a house that does not exist but she thought she was knocking on a make shift police station door where I thought it was a house (you are given screen memories) its a memory so you think that is what has taken place, even if you don’t remember it most of the time any way, unless regressed. Maybe they do that just in case you do remember.” JD
**********
“UFO I saw was while on a Greyhound bus. We had just left Cache Creek, British Columbia, on the right side, out in between the mountains. Down in the field, it was hovering over the ground. It was a huge UFO. It was two miles tall and looked, like, egg-shaped but elongated with four tubes of lights jetting out of the flat side. This was 2:30 AM in morning. I wish I stopped the bus to get pictures but he was driving fast and I didn't think he'd stop. I'll never forget that night. Check out Cache Creek, Hope BC, Burns Lake, Vancouver, BC because all have UFO activity. You just have to look up...” VJ
**********
“I was a skeptic for many years. However, having seen one in the late 1990s around the same week local press where reporting UFOs all the way down the Fylde Coast in Northwest England. The UFO I saw (with a witness) was close up in a field on our way to work. The craft was massive and made no sound but had portal-hole windows. What is strange is the time to arrive at work should have been quicker, yet we had time to take it in. No fear though at the time. Just amazed. After the event, to travel down the road, I felt nervous. In addition, on approaching a bridge, before seeing the object, I saw what appeared as a swirling, spinning blue disk like looking something of a portal type thing in the sky. Maybe dimensional? Satisfied we know what we saw. And yes. I'm no longer a skeptic.” SS
**********
Facebook event announcement: Adam Benedict - The Pine Barrens Institute - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
I will be appearing / talking, along w/ 'Cosmic' Ray Keller, at 425 Prince St, Harrisburg, PA 17109 (Lower Paxton Township Municipal Center meeting room) - Sponsored by SEARCH - Weds. October 9th - 7-9PM - Stop by!
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
When “Something” Comes Calling in the Night
Top 10 Evil Serial Killers
The Dyatlov Pass Mystery: Were the Hikers Murdered?
How and why did religion evolve?
The Universe Is Full Of Scary Things. Here Are The 10 Scariest
David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio on Podbean
David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State
The Encyclopedia of Demons and Demonology
Guide to Psychic Protection
The Zozo Phenomenon
The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved