Winged Humanoid Encounter Reported at Mount Shasta, CA

This report was recently referred to me. I'm attempting to find out when this particular sighting occurred:
There’s something haunting the woods of Mount Shasta. I don’t know what it is, but I think I’ve seen it twice. Before I moved to Mount Shasta I heard all the strange stories about the area, weird disappearances, underground alien bases and UFOs. But I didn’t take them seriously. I was living in the suburbs which was as far away from anything strange as somebody can get. It’s just not something you went around thinking about all the time. I lived in Mount Shasta for a couple of years before I really saw anything like the kinds of stories people tell here. Almost everyone you meet will talk about something they’ve seen after you get to know them. A couple of miles from town is Lake Siskiyou. There’s miles of trails and shoreline to hike along and swim, surrounded by hills and forests.
I hope what I’m about to admit doesn’t make me sound less believable, but I’ve used marijuana occasionally since high-school, and at the time this happened I was using it medicinally to help with some medical issues. It’s legal in California and not a really big deal, most people are okay about it. To make a long story short, I wanted to try to grow a couple of plants on my own so I bought some seedlings, and I went searching around in some areas of the forest in the back of Lake Siskiyou, where a series of creeks flow into it. I was trying to find a place near a water source where I could plant some seeds, that had a lot of shrubbery and tree cover so the plants would be hidden.
This wasn’t a big operation, I just wanted a few plants for my own use. We were renting a place and I didn’t have any property to grow on, so it seemed like a harmless thing to do.
You can understand it’s partly because of this that I’m being very careful about remaining unknown, technically I could get in some trouble for this.
It was getting near the end of summer when me and a friend camped out in the woods behind the lake. Before dark we took the trail to the north shore of the lake and walked up into the forest, where we set a tent up in a wooded area close to where my plants were growing. We were trying to be very quiet and didn’t use any lights, because it’s illegal to camp here overnight.
It was around midnight when we decided to go to the lake’s north shore for a swim, because it was too hot to fall asleep. We were walking on the trail back to the lake, it was dark and felt humid. As we continued down the path we passed through a grassy area and there was a mist hanging over this area at about 3 or 4 feet off the ground, but just this one area nowhere else. I remember my friend saying something about it because it seemed so unusual to her. A little further ahead something crashed high up in the trees above us, we were both startled by the sound of branches splitting and breaking. Whatever it was made quite a bit of noise, like something scrambling to hide.
It scared the hell out of us both. When I turned around and looked up, I saw two large glowing yellow eyes looking down, from high up in the tree, but the rest of its form was hidden in the branches. It only looked down for a moment, and it must have turned away, because its shining eyes were gone a moment later. Then there was another crashing in the limbs like something suddenly jumping or falling, breaking more branches, but nothing hit the ground. My friend wasn’t looking up when this happened, she was looking directly behind us, but she heard it and turned around.
As the second crashing happened the tree limbs high up shook, causing broken branches and limbs to fall. But nothing large like an animal hit the ground, only falling debris.
It freaked us out so we both ran and got out of there. After we were further down the trail I told her it was probably a bear or mountain lion climbing up the tree, and we must have scared it. But I couldn’t forget how large its eyes must have been. For me to have been able to see them shining so brightly from high up in the that tree, and the weird mist that was only in that grassy area. It bothered me, but I didn’t say anything more about it because I didn’t want to freak my friend out for the rest of the night.
It was probably about an hour later after we went swimming on the north shore that we saw something again. We were both sitting on the sand having a smoke, and from behind us we both heard a sound like huge wings flapping. We both turned around at the same time and saw this large, black bat-like form soar directly over us, soaring at about the same height as the tallest trees, it crossed over the lake and then veered off towards the south, where it disappeared from view. The creature looked like a flying humanoid with bat-like wings, about the size of a tall man. It was far too big to be any kind of owl or bird, and we were both so freaked out that we didn’t go back into the woods again that night, we just went back to the main campground adjacent to the lake, and got in our car and drove home.
I returned the next day with a friend to get our tent we left, my girlfriend didn’t want to go back there. I looked around the area to see if there were any tracks or something, remembering that someone had told me that a long time ago there were reported in the local newspaper to be three-toed tracks up on Mount Shasta, but I couldn’t find anything that looked out of the ordinary and I’ve never seen anything like that since, but we don’t go camping out in remote places around the mountain anymore. I never knew how widespread the sightings of these flying creatures were until after this happened to me, and I started researching it online. That’s how I found out that there is some truth to the strange things people claim to see around Mount Shasta. S
