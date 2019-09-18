Winged 'Harbinger' Encountered in Tennessee?

In 2003 when I was 13 my mom, a friend, and I were driving down a road in the Defeated/Highland area in Tennessee at about 3 am and a huge flying creature that looked human-like flew pretty low over the car. The only thing I can think of to compare it to was that thing in those Jeepers Creepers movies. All 3 of us saw it and were terrified. We were in a convertible with the top down so we got a pretty good look at it. I'm not really a religious person but it also makes me wonder if it was like an angel of death or something because that same day about 30 minutes later my uncle was hit by a car walking home from a bar and we passed him walking about a minute before it happened. We didn't know it was him and my mom was eerie about picking up strangers especially with 2 teens in the car but if we had have stopped that drunk driver could have killed all of us. All the things that happened that day still haunt me. I'm a very proof/science driven person so I don't really even tell people about this because I don't want people thinking I'm insane. I just needed put this out there somewhere. OM
UFO in the Early Morning Clouds
“I'm not entirely sure the time of year this was, but I would go to my bus stop at 6:40 am. The bus ran at 6:45 am, sometimes 6:50 am. It wasn't cold or hot. It was light outside, like completely day time looking, except it was pretty cloudy. Me and my neighbor were at the bus stop together. He was a teenager and I was in elementary. It's not really relevant, but I'm mentioning it. My neighbors on the other side of my house usually always almost missed the bus. They got out of the house 6:43 ish. I remember just standing there looking around. I looked up towards the sky and I swear on my life I saw this black cliche shaped UFO with amber colored Art windows, three of them. The moment I saw it clouds covered over it and it was gone. I looked towards my neighbor and asked if he saw that too, I was like wide eyed flipping shit for a second. He seemed like he did but I think he was trying to block it out..? He was looking the same place I was for a second confused, then like he just didn't care. Here I was thinking about if there was anyway that could have been an airplane. That's the only possible UFO I've ever seen.” CL
