The Night the World Turned 'Red'

“Around a year or two ago I was in bed at around 11pm, and it was entirely dark outside. My bed is in the corner of my room, and it faces two medium sized windows (I always keep the blinds up when I sleep). From my position lying down, I can’t really see anything outside except the tops of the houses that are behind mine and the dark sky.
So I’m laying there, when all of a sudden everything outside the windows turns red. I’m talking the entire sky, as if it is on fire - everything in the world is red. And it’s so bright that it shines into the window and causes my entire room to seem red as well. I was so shocked by this that my body sort of just froze and I was scared to breathe or move. I think the red state lasted for around ten seconds, before it disappeared entirely and everything was back to normal. I was so scared not knowing what it was that I just laid there unmoving. I wiped at my eyes, afraid that maybe a vein had popped in my eye and it was blood in my eyes that caused everything to look red (I'm not sure how that even works), but everything was fine.
I wasn’t keeping track of time, but I’d say maybe five or ten minutes passed, before it happened AGAIN. Once again, it looked like the entire world had gone red. Of course, I was frozen and I just waited for it to pass. It lasted less than ten seconds and then disappeared again. This time I took action, and I leaped out of bed and towards the windows. I looked down at the ground, up at the sky, into the houses across my backyard, into the distance, but there was nothing. Everything seemed in place and normal. I called for my parents who were downstairs and they came running into my room. I told them what I had encountered, and we all continued looking outside the windows to see what could have been the cause. Of course we couldn’t find anything, so we just all decided to go to bed. Before I went back to bed, I went to the washroom just to check my eyes for any abnormalities, but like I suspected, it was all normal. So I go to bed, and lay awake for a few more hours, wondering if it would happen again. It didn’t.
In the days and weeks and months following that extremely strange occurrence, I speculated what could have caused it. Could it have been a car’s red lights? That wouldn’t be possible, since I was on the second floor and there was no way the car lights could angle upwards like that. Also, my room had two windows, separated by two meters. How could the lights have gone through both? And it was impossible for it to literally be so intense that the entire sky, the air, everything had been lit up in red. I truly don’t believe any KNOWN contraption or instance could have caused this red occurrence. It was literally as if the whole WORLD had gone red. A world on fire. To this day, I still ponder what exactly happened that night. Could it have been extraterrestrial? A breach into another dimension? I really have no clue. Has anyone else had an experience like this? Please let me know.” RW
