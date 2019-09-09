Ted Bundy's Neighbor Recalls His Crazed 'Black Eyes'

Shane from Utah wrote to tell of a strange encounter he had with Ted Bundy in 1974:
“My name is Shane and I live in Utah. When I was 8 years old I lived in Salt Lake City, Utah. We lived in the Avenues area. We lived two doors down from the infamous serial killer, Ted Bundy. He lived in an older home that was a converted apartment. My friends and I knew Ted. We would toss the football around with him. Sometimes he'd give us candy and be really cool to us. Other times he was aloof and moody.
A couple of times he'd be working on his car, the tannish Volkswagen Beetle everyone remembers. Once he was pulling out the passenger seat. I thought it was strange. He spotted me looking and I asked, 'What are you doing?' He explained that the seat was broken and he was gonna buy a new seat. He also removed the inside door handle and said that it was busted. He gave me a different look than he normally would. His eyes appeared to be completely black and he had an angry look on his face. He snapped at me: 'Shane, you ask too many goddamn questions! Now get the hell out of here, go home!'
A couple of days later, he saw me outside and came over and apologized for his previous behavior. Sometime later my friends and I were playing ball and the pass ended in Ted’s driveway where there was a cellar-type door. Ted came out of the house and snapped, 'Get the f*ck away from there!' He had that same crazed look on his face and said, 'It's full of bats and black widows. We wouldn't want anything bad to happen to you, now would we?' The way he said it creeped me out. When I joined my friends, I told them what he had said. My friend Chad said his father told him to steer clear of Ted, that he's weird. Chad's dad and mom used to be friends with Ted but his dad was kinda freaked out by the way Ted looked at his wife. She was a pretty woman with long brown hair, you now, that seventies style.
A few times, Ted would offer my mom a ride to work. She took the ride one time. After that she told my dad that Ted had a darkness about him and he acted odd and was sweaty. This was October so it was strange. Needless to say, she never took another ride from him. After Ted was caught trying to kidnap that girl from the Murray, Utah mall he never returned to his apartment. When we would play outside that cellar door would bang like someone had dropped it. There was padlock on it so it was like it couldn’t be lifted. There were no real windows so any of us could see, so it would be pretty difficult to get in or out of that cellar. Sometimes we'd hear faint screams and women's voices coming from that cellar, perhaps a disembodied victim of Ted's?
I still wonder about that. We moved to another house six years after Ted was caught in Florida. To this day I’ve never been back to my childhood home. It's still kind of creepy. I'm just glad my friends and family survived our neighbor serial killer. I feel bad for all of his victims and families. For awhile I carried guilt about his actions, like I could have done something to stop this evil but, really, how can you stop an inhuman devil?”
Source: Beyond The Darkness, August 10, 2019
