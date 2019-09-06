Tall Shadowy Stalker Encountered in Queensland

The following account was recently posted on social media. Was it a Yowie?:
Okay so this is my story. I was 15, was at my boyfriend's house and it was about 10:30pm. We were sitting on his trampoline, in his backyard which faces a small park behind his house. His yard is on a ground level about a meter (3ish feet) above the ground level the park is on, and his fence is on that lower level, so by sitting on the trampoline we could see out into the darkness of the park, which was just slightly illuminated by his yard lights. We're talking when suddenly I feel an eerie chill, like we're being watched. Like something wants us to know we're being watched. I remember glancing all over the place and jumping at the smallest sounds of the night, BF laughing at me, and all before he suddenly stilled and rose up onto his knees to look at something in the park. "There's a man watching us from that tree." Jesus those words still chill me to the core. I froze, and asked him to tell me what he was doing. He told me that the man was very tall, almost halfway up the tree which was a large Eucalyptus (we live in Queensland, Australia), and that only his head and shoulder were really visible and that his eyes were glowing, or reflecting the light from his yard lights. I wondered if he was lying and making fun of me again for being paranoid earlier, so i sat up and leaned over him to see the thing next to the tree. There it was.
It was tall, darker than the shadows of the trees and wasn't lit up like the trees were from the lights. Its eyes were shining brightly, and it was exceptionally tall. Couldn't be a man, if not for the shoulder and arm draped over the tree and so was not an animal either. I fell back onto the trampoline and BF told me to be quiet, and to start moving back towards the house; it was moving towards us. I shook my head. I did not want to move. I couldn't bring myself to move. I was frozen in fear. I don't know, but I remember he had to force me up, swearing loudly and telling me it was nearly at the fence. I got up, and caught a glance of a figure nearly across the short distance from the trees to his yard and booked it to the stairs up to his front door. I glanced back to look again and BF yelled not to, that it was climbing over the fence and I somehow moved even faster and made it to the door without tripping up the stairs and breaking a leg. He told me again, it had been trying to climb over the fence when I slowed down to take a look.
His family is very religious and his father swears it was a demon trying to test their faith or some bullsh*t, but I don't think it was. Had another encounter maybe a month later when BF told me a figure was watching me from exposed ceiling beams of my old barn-like house during facetime call late at night. Maybe a shadow man? Maybe an Australian 'version' of a skinwalker? I am 19 now, and I still can't stop thinking about what happened. If anyone knows what this sort of aggressive, stalker behavior means and what creature this was please let me know. It was definitely not just some creepy man. This shadowy thing was at least 3 meters tall (9ish feet) and had bright glowing white eyes. SH
**********
Mesmerizing Triangular Craft Sighting
“I saw this same craft (a triangle) in 2004 while I was in North Carolina. I was close enough to it to know that it was solid. It was as big as a football field and that it was totally silent as it drifted slowly overhead. I estimated it was doing about 25 mph, not more than maybe 100' to 200' directly over me. I, too, was mesmerized by this thing as I leaned out the window of my car, which I stopped on a road outside of Apex, North Carolina, because there was absolutely no traffic at the time in the late evening and I had not passed a house for many miles. The way I spotted it was as four large lights hovering over a communication tower in a huge empty field about 300 yards to my right. I thought there were four helicopters above the tower at first, but then they began to move in unison and head towards the road I was on. There were tall pine trees up ahead lining the road but I saw this thing was going to pass right over me if I timed it right. I beat it to the point of intersection, so I slowed down to a crawl to wait for it. When the pointed nose first appeared over the trees, I came to a complete stop and leaned out the window and watched in amazement. It just kept coming, getting bigger and bigger because of its V shape, then finally the tail end came over me. The other side of the road also was lined with tall pine trees, so it was disappearing over them as it kept flying over me. There were no longer any lights showing and it was totally silent. A blimp is what came to my mind, but even they make noise and you can see the gondola underneath of them. This was no blimp. And no, I don't think I was abducted, but it changed how I think about UFO's now.” FB
**********
**********
**********
**********
