Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Strange Witness Encounter Reports


Winter 2017 – Florida - “I think I had a brief encounter couple of years ago while I was jogging on a sidewalk around where I used to live. It was a trail partially surrounded by a forest, divided by a road. While I was jogging I heard knocks close to where I was passing through and suddenly this stench like sulfur or rotten meat came from nowhere and that overwhelming sensation that someone is watching you. I was so scared that I quickly turned back home running like if the devil was following me. When that happened it was getting dark already, it was late in the afternoon around 5:30 on winter season. I told my wife when I came back home what happened to me and she was laughing like I was telling stories, she told me that probably there was a creek with still water around there and that's why it was stinking, the weird thing was as I told her, there was no stench when I passed through there 10 min before, it came out suddenly, and it was really strong. I went running by that sidewalk again the next day with her and the stench wasn’t around the area anymore. I never went jogging around there at that time that's for sure. Strange thing to happen in an area like that cause it wasn't that rural, there's a lot of communities around there. I'm from Florida. DD

-----

Maine -“This is one of the best and frightening encounters I ever heard. I can hear the anxiety in your voice. Only someone who has had an encounter knows. I had an encounter in Maine in 97 and haven't hunted ever since. They are so enormous and ugly strange looking it's almost unreal. Thanks for telling your story. PS it was worth the wait. Never been so scared in my life and I had a Savage 308 in my hands.” RM

-----

Yosemite Park, USA “When l was a young kid my family and l went to Yosemite Park. One evening after a hike l saw something moving in the trees what ever it was it was like looking through water, but it had a shape . l tried to show my dad , but he didn't see it. I remember him him telling me my eyes were playing tricks cause it was getting dark. Years later when the movie 'Predator' came out l almost jumped out of my sit. THAT IS WHAT I SAW!!!” RJR

-----

Northern Minnesota - “This Northern Minnesota guy has had the crap scared out of him once about 1974. Something running through the woods, breaking trees down, coming straight at me and making the most god awful vocalizations that are impossible to mimic. There might have been more than one. Remember that predators like wolves hunt with cunning and teamwork.” SM


**********


Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King

Facebook event announcement: David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio

Join me as I welcome the founder of the Independent Sasquatch Research Team David Sidoti to Arcane Radio. David first became interested in the Sasquatch phenomenon when he was 7 years old, when he I saw the Patterson-Gimlin film on the television show “In Search Of...” He started his research journey in 1995 in order to discover these creatures. David read thousands of eyewitness encounters across the US and Canada, and other countries and started recognizing behavioral patterns. After a stint in the BFRO, David founded the Independent Sasquatch Research Team in 2000, with a goal of pursuing the phenomenon by implementing scientific methods, discerning and collecting definitive evidence. Also to interact and have first contact by communicating with these creatures in a safe, non-threatening manner, as well as establishing protected status of this species by working together, combining our efforts, skills, knowledge, and resources. The website can be found at ISRTUSA.com - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, September 27th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com. You are invited to join the Phantoms & Monsters chat & discussion portal at Phantoms & Monsters discussion & chat server, which will be active during the show

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean or on my YouTube channel. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

**********

Hey folks...I would just like to ask you to consider a donation to Phantoms & Monsters. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising...but it is not always enough to cover expenses - which include my Google advertising costs, Arcane Radio fees, research access to private databases, etc. If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go direct to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. Thanks for your continued support. Lon




**********


**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Most Americans believe in heaven...and hell

The Strange Tale of a Supernatural Bird

Mysterious Supposedly Real Photos of Shadow People

DNA of an Ancient Virus May Help Kill Modern Cancer

How Vikings Went Into a Trancelike Rage Before Battle

James A. Willis - Paranormal Researcher / Author - Arcane Radio on Podbean

James A. Willis - Paranormal Researcher / Author - Arcane Radio on YouTube

'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark

'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman

**********

RECOMMENDED BOOKS

Civil War Ghosts

Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

The Vengeful Djinn: Unveiling the Hidden Agenda of Genies

Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience: The True Story of the World's First Documented Alien Abduction

Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs

Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel

**********




UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?













You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.

© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,