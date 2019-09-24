Strange Witness Encounter Reports

Winter 2017 – Florida - “I think I had a brief encounter couple of years ago while I was jogging on a sidewalk around where I used to live. It was a trail partially surrounded by a forest, divided by a road. While I was jogging I heard knocks close to where I was passing through and suddenly this stench like sulfur or rotten meat came from nowhere and that overwhelming sensation that someone is watching you. I was so scared that I quickly turned back home running like if the devil was following me. When that happened it was getting dark already, it was late in the afternoon around 5:30 on winter season. I told my wife when I came back home what happened to me and she was laughing like I was telling stories, she told me that probably there was a creek with still water around there and that's why it was stinking, the weird thing was as I told her, there was no stench when I passed through there 10 min before, it came out suddenly, and it was really strong. I went running by that sidewalk again the next day with her and the stench wasn’t around the area anymore. I never went jogging around there at that time that's for sure. Strange thing to happen in an area like that cause it wasn't that rural, there's a lot of communities around there. I'm from Florida. DD
Maine -“This is one of the best and frightening encounters I ever heard. I can hear the anxiety in your voice. Only someone who has had an encounter knows. I had an encounter in Maine in 97 and haven't hunted ever since. They are so enormous and ugly strange looking it's almost unreal. Thanks for telling your story. PS it was worth the wait. Never been so scared in my life and I had a Savage 308 in my hands.” RM
Yosemite Park, USA “When l was a young kid my family and l went to Yosemite Park. One evening after a hike l saw something moving in the trees what ever it was it was like looking through water, but it had a shape . l tried to show my dad , but he didn't see it. I remember him him telling me my eyes were playing tricks cause it was getting dark. Years later when the movie 'Predator' came out l almost jumped out of my sit. THAT IS WHAT I SAW!!!” RJR
Northern Minnesota - “This Northern Minnesota guy has had the crap scared out of him once about 1974. Something running through the woods, breaking trees down, coming straight at me and making the most god awful vocalizations that are impossible to mimic. There might have been more than one. Remember that predators like wolves hunt with cunning and teamwork.” SM
