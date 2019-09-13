Strange Tales From The Highway

I was alone, on my way home from vacation. I was driving a pickup pulling a camper. It was after 11:00pm on a summer night. I was about 2 hours from home but wanted to get home yet that night. I was traveling through a wooded area. It was about 50 miles of just trees on both sides of the road with an occasional house every 5 or so miles.
I saw something move up ahead. I immediately slowed down, thinking there was a deer in the road. As I passed I saw a young woman walking on the extreme shoulder near the ditch. She was walking with traffic. She had on knee high socks. A very short pleated type cheerleader type skirt and a halter top. She was tall with long brown hair. Since this was the middle of nowhere on a road that sees only a few cars per hour, I immediately assume she was in some sort of trouble. (fight with a boyfriend and left stranded, car trouble etc.) I was not going very fast at this point so I pulled over hit the emergency flashers, set the parking brake, grabbed the flashlight and got out and went back to see if she needed assistance. When I got to the rear of the trailer, she was gone. I shined the flashlight up and down both sides of the road, the ditches and even the tree line, but saw no one. I drove the rest of the way home with the hair on the back of my neck standing on end. B
**********
My dad has several stories from hauling logs in Idaho and driving trucks through Utah and Nevada. My favorite is from actually just in his pickup going through Utah. He said there was a light keeping pace with him out in the desert on a moonless night. It kept pace for a minute before it disappeared and his truck turned off. He stopped and turned it on and pulled off at the next diner. The folks in the diner called it a common occurrence.
The creepiest is when he was hauling logs in Idaho and was coming down from near Coeur d'Alene area during a snowy winter night. He was putting on chains before heading down steep grade and said all of the hair stood up on his body. It felt like there was something watching him. Halfway down the switchbacks he saw a large figure standing on a 20 foot tall embankment. As he got closer it jumped down and the shoulders were as tall as the cab. In a single bound it leaped down and then leaped over to the other side of the embankment. At the time he thought it was a Sasquatch, now he says it was probably a "demon" trying to make him crash. He didn't stop to remove the chains until he was well away from the mountain. IW
**********
My grandfather was in the Air Force and one night he was driving (back to his base maybe? I can’t quite remember) and he saw a woman standing on the side of the road in a long white dress at about two AM. He circled back to ask if she needed help and she was nowhere to be seen. He searched for her for about an hour before giving up, and deciding to leave it alone. When he decided to go on his way he had a strong feeling that he needed to switch lanes (he was on the road alone in the middle of the night so he had no idea why) and just ahead on the road there was a broken down truck with no hazards on that he would have hit, and probably been killed by, if he stayed in the lane he had been in. To this day he’s convinced the woman was trying to warn him, like an omen or something. CD
**********
My mom, sister and I were on my our way to a baseball game of mine during my junior year of high school. This was in northern New York so spring got a little chilly at times. The main road we took stretched about 35 miles and was nothing but corn fields and tree lines. We hit a stretch of the road that was super foggy for no reason so my mom slowed down to a proper speed. We finally reached the end of the fog and we all looked to the left to see where we were. About 50 yards from the road was a man and woman in what appeared to be wedding clothing from at least 100 years ago (man wearing a big top hat and the woman wearing a very old looking white dress) holding hands with their backs to us walking towards the wood-line.
We drove past and I just remember the silence in the car until my mom said “what the f*ck was that?” Till this day whenever we are together and one of us tells the story we all get goosebumps. LL
**********
My grandfather told me the story about how he was driving west to east along an empty stretch of road in southern South Dakota. He stopped at a stop sign at an intersection with nothing in sight: no buildings and no other vehicles. Then there was a bright light that hit him. He looked up and saw a bunch of blinking lights.
Next thing he knew, he was at the counter of a diner about an hour down the road. It was about 6 hours later and he had no idea what had happened. He asked the person at the diner when he came in and the guy told him he came in about 10 min ago and just started drinking coffee without talking much. My grandpa told him what had happened and the guy said something like, "Yep, that's happens around here sometimes."
Nothing weird ever happened to him again. He avoided that area for the rest of his life. He said he doesn't believe in aliens and doesn't know what happened, but I had a suspicion he thought he had been abducted and just never accepted it. He told me never to tell this story to other people, but he died years ago and most of the people who knew him are dead, so I figured it was OK. HT
