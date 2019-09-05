Stared Down by Tall Clawed Biped in Rural Lancashire

I recently saw the following account:
A couple of years back, I was driving back from an ex-partners house at about 11 pm, in rural Lancashire in the north of England. It was late November from what I remember so it was a clear night, with a big bright moon and very cold out (for England at least). To get to my home, you have to cut off the motorway and take a slightly rural route up a wooded road! It's not a large or dense wood, you can probably walk from one end to the other in 15-20 minutes, its roughly a 5 minute drive through the trees!
As I was driving along, the road twisted and turned as it always had the hundreds of other times I had used it, so I had to drive very slowly (15-20mph) in case a car came around a bend too fast (there's always accidents there) and so I was raising and dipping my headlights and full beam as you do. As I turned a corner, about 30 feet in front of my car was a large, scrawny, grey figure. At first, I thought it was a large branch that had fallen from the tree, so I crept towards it and put on my full beam. When I got within about 10 feet of it, the creature (or whatever it was) moved as though it was doing a press up, pushing itself up with its arms, and my headlights caught its eyes which glowed like a cats do when you shine a light at them at night!
I stopped the car, half expecting it to just be a deer and run out of the way, but the creature didn't move, it just stayed stationary, staring at me, giving me a good 10-15 seconds to look at it. It the slowly stood up on two legs, still looking at me in the car. It was BIG, the top of my car probably only reached the lower rib cage region, so I'd estimate it was probably 9-10 feet tall. It was pale grey, hairless and gaunt. I could see its rib cage and spine. It had LONG bony arms, probably each about 4 feet long, and large claw-like hands. (The closest comparative description I could give is the grey, bony werewolf in the third Harry Potter movie).
Once I had taken all this in and realised the situation, I began to panic, putting my car in reverse, but the creature then just turned and walked calmly, and silently, off into the woods next to the road. It did not run, it didn't seem scared or intimidated, it almost seemed disinterested. I didn't hang about to investigate the area, I went straight home and locked the door! I spoke to all my friends, all but one of them thought I was joking, but she seemed to take it very, very seriously, having had a similar experience in a similar area a few years ago! She mentioned the work Skinwalker, something I had never heard of before. She said it was a bad omen, and after doing some research I can understand why!
As I said, I don't really believe in anything, and I've never seen anything before, and I travel that road at least once or twice a week and have never seen anything since! Does anyone have any idea what it could have been? We don't have large animals over here in the UK, the biggest we get in my area are Badgers and small and medium-sized deer! Certainly, not that size, and surely deer would startle in the headlights and run? OC
Mysterious Low Hum
“I witnessed something similar (a triangle) in the mountains of Georgia. All you could hear was a low hum. It was moving. I was driving down the road. It was pretty late. I had just gotten off work and was on the way to a friend's house. I had the radio on but could hear something odd, I thought it was my truck, so I turned the radio off to listen. It wasn't the engine, so I started slowing down trying to figure it out. I ended up stopping in the middle of the road and getting out of my vehicle. The humming was pretty intense. I looked up and the sky was black, no stars like the rest of the sky. I could see the silhouette moving slowly and blocking out stars in other areas of the sky. I was pretty freaked out. I got back in my vehicle and hauled tail to my friend’s house, which wasn't far away at all. I got there and told him what I saw. He was genuinely frightened. He had moved his grandparents in with him recently because of his grandfather's Alzheimer's. He told me his grandfather woke up in the night screaming about little people trying to take him. His grandfather worked for the Air Force for a very long time, he apparently had worked on some secretive government aircrafts. He had talked a little about seeing strange things but would always change the subject because it was still classified. Ever since then I have kept an eye on the sky.” MB
Facebook event announcement: Ken Pfeifer - UFO Investigator / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
