Stalked by an Unknown Creature in Michigan

Herm's Knob, Reed City, Michigan, USA- “I was once an avid hunter for 20 years, never missing a deer season; longed for it and lived for it. I am 71 years old now, and started hunting at eighteen. At the age of 38 I had a terrifying encounter with something after being lost in the woods until 2 AM, and something followed me for 2 miles on a two track road leading back to the cabin. I walked backwards on that two track for the entire 2 miles, with my 9mm Mauser off safety, with no light and no moon or stars, listening to heavy foot falls, trees being snapped and loud cracking underbrush under those foot falls, a stench that curled my toes, and deep guttural breathing, which was nerve-wracking. The place I had hunted was called Herm's Knob, which was 2 miles off Thirteen Mile Road (where the cabin was) in Reed City, Michigan, although the cabin is actually closer to Leroy, Michigan. The event repeated itself one night latter, only with my partner. Like you, after feeling like I was being hunted, that ended my hunting. I have never returned or hunted since. I don't know what it was, and perhaps I am better off not knowing.” KW

“My first experience seeing a UFO was somewhere around like the 9th grade. So I was in the passenger side of the car with my three sisters, coming home from this church thing. it was probably like 9:00-10:00 PM-ish. and as we were crossing a bridge (the Warren Avenue Bridge in Bremerton, Washington) we noticed there were these three hella bright lights in the air. They were in a triangle shape, not a perfect triangle but sort of in a line, if you know what I mean. Anyways, these lights were just floating above the bridge pretty close up, and we were all just confused. I'm so mad that I didn't think to record it. It was just too weird in the moment. I opened my window to kind of just get a better look but the lights were too bright to identify anything else. The thing is, you know how you hear airplanes zoom across the sky, or helicopter sounds whirring in the sky? There was NO sound at all. Suspicious... I still wonder if anyone in my town saw it too that day because it was so close to the bridge.” J

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher / author James A. Willis to Arcane Radio. In 1999, after spending more than 15 years chasing after ghosts and visiting crybaby bridges, Willis moved to Ohio and founded 'The Ghosts of Ohio' (ghostsofohio.org), a nationally recognized paranormal research organization. Willis has grown the organization to well over 35 members in three divisions throughout the state: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. James has written 14 books, including 6 titles in the 'Weird US' series. A sought-after public speaker, Willis has given presentations throughout the United States, during which he has educated and entertained tens of thousands of people of all ages in crowd sizes ranging from 10 to well over 600. He has also been featured in more than 75 media sources, including CNN, USA, Midwest Living, The Canadian Press and others.

**********“It happened to me going 15 miles per hour in a blizzard, a giant figure 10 to 12 feet tall, crossed the highway. It came out from a gulley of trees through the ditch so quickly, only a few feet away. It had the outline of man and a hairy gorilla covered with snow, when it took only 4 or 5 steps to cross the two lane highway. My thinking was WTF was that? I said to myself, "Now I am just seeing things." This was 25 years ago (in 1993). Only now and one other time, I ever spoke of it. Just seemed too surreal. I drove a few more miles out of the blizzard it kept popping up in my mind. I drove in snow storms my entire life never seen a mirage before. A few more miles it was clear as a bell. I said; I just am going to forget about this and went to my destination.” DW**********************************************************************

UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?











