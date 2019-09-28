'Sky Snake' UFO Carried Beings & Scout Craft

“I saw the exact sky snake object. I was standing ground level and saw it by my naked eye on May 25 (2019) at around 10:00 through 11:00. It was clocking in at about 10 football fields long. I saw windows and beings. It was undulating in an ascending way. But the best part it opened up like a carrier. Like an octopus or squid, out spewed hundreds of saucer ships, and out of the saucers came energy orbs, zillions of them. I have seen a lot but this shape... it explains clearly to me how they are transporting them. Mothership carry saucers or scout ships and out of ships, probes of energies or, like, drones for exploration and up close observation. It was amazing... night skies were super clear, all stars so no moon. It came from the eastern direction. My phone could not grab the image...” AT
-----
“These snake-like objects are very real! I used to be on the fence about them until I saw one with my own very eyes. I've seen a gold triangle just floating it the air before, and I've seen big glowing orbs in the sky but nothing has shocked me as much as seeing one of these. It was last year, the 28th of August (2018) around 11:00 PM in Bedfordshire, UK. I couldn't workout how the thing was flying because the bloody thing was flying sideways. It was just bending and folding, then straightning itself. It creeped me out! Sky Serpents are real.” RD
-----
“A few years back (probably 2016). The girlfriend and I were out in the yard having a cigarette (later in the evening). What seemed like from out of nowhere, a triangle UFO slowly flew directly overhead. The reddish/orange circular lights grabbed our attention. It was flying very low and completely silent. There was a fourth light in the middle of the triangle though. It could possibly have been man-made, though I wouldn't rule out alien. It was a very odd experience. One of a few odd sightings flying in our skies. This was in Hamilton, Ontario.” Mark
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
