Piercing Screams & Thrown Rocks - Is Bigfoot In North Wales?

North Wales, UK “I live in Britain and used to spend a lot of my time at a location in North Wales. I'll keep the exact location anonymous for personal reasons. Anyway this area was heavily wooded for miles and deep in the valleys, it had a spot where a natural waterfall was. I used to come to this spot to enjoy the peace and quiet and would camp out overnight on occasion. This area was off limits to the public due to dangerous rock falls I was led to believe. I also heard that in the past people used to come down there to be married in some nearby caves and sure enough there was a stone alter carved into the natural rock in one of the caves. Apparently though this custom had stopped about a hundred years back due the unsafe nature of geology and the fact a woman had died after falling down a ravine and indeed the area was rumoured to be haunted.
I would from time to time although alone feel like I was being watched, this never bothered me during the daylight hours but at night this feeling was so intense I felt compelled to keep the fire lit all night. Other instances there included tree knocking which at first I took to be chopping noises, this happened often during the day although I could never find any sign of any woodman no matter how hard I searched, it strangely happened twice one night also. Another night I heard what I thought was somebody making owl noises at me, it sounded like a human was making the sound and not quite like a real owl would sound.
The last night I ever spent in the area I was camped down by the steam and heard what I at first took to be a woman's scream, but it sounded off somehow and I knew nobody could have been there other than myself, it almost bellowed through me this sound, sure it could have been an animal but certainly nothing I'd ever encountered before, before that night was out I had a huge rock thrown in my direction and again that ear splitting scream. I never when back there after these experiences and probably never will. What I felt and heard haunted me for years, I rationalised the sounds to perhaps be ghosts and worried that I was a victim of some sort of haunting but after hearing the similarities between what I experienced and what others experience due to possible Bigfoot encounters perhaps such creatures live in remote areas of the UK also? DJ
**********
Thunderbirds Are Go!
“This is my strange story. I work in a college teaching business studies. One afternoon, after the students had left for the day, I decided to print a document. My classroom was the last classroom at the end of a long corridor. At the other end of the corridor were two rooms. To the right was the faculty lounge and to the left the library. The faculty lounge housed the printer. I sent the document to the printer and left my classroom to collect it. As I approached the faculty lounge I decided to go to the library instead, to say hello to my librarian friends. I thought I would collect the document after speaking with my friends. I walked into the library and said hello to the librarians. I glanced over to my left and spotted, on the shelf, a Haynes manual about the television show ‘Thunderbirds’. I used to watch the show when I was young and I also used to watch the show with some young relatives a few years ago.
I went over to have a look at the book and, to my surprise, the document I had just printed was in the book, between the cover and the first page. Somehow, the sheet of paper I had just printed had gone from the printer to the book I had decided to look at. It is so strange that, when I think about it, I cannot help but think that the universe is very strange. If someone had taken the sheet I had printed, why did they put it into a book and how did they know that that would be the book I would choose? Did they want me to find it? I once had a pen go missing, I couldn’t find it. However, after going to the office to see if I had left it there, it was on my desk when I returned. The college is based on a former Royal Air Force station.” RC
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
