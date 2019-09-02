'Owl-Like' Winged Being Encountered in Alsip, Illinois

I recently received the following account:
"I recently came across your article on the Chicago Owlman. I, along with another witness, have seen this creature, or one similar. This was somewhere between 2001-2004. We were quite young at the time. This was in Alsip, IL, right by the intersection of 128th Pl and Cicero. I even have screenshots of when I casually brought up the encounter again in 2015 to the other witness to corroborate. We both remember the encounter vividly.
I had only a silhouetted view, but I can best describe the creature as: Large, about the size of a large human man. Massive wings that it held up in a defensive/pre-flight posture out from its sides, and a human-like head that seemed to have no distinguishable features, save for two very large, almost glowing yellow owl-like eyes.
The creature sifted through the hedge bushes and came up to the bay window of the room we were occupying, making a loud noise as it slammed/pressed its body up against the window, its eyes staring right at us in the room. This creature nearly took up the bay window's whole space, and it stayed there once it hit the window, unlike an owl who accidentally flew into it. It was no regular owl. Much too large, as the silhouette was massive and the eyes were the size of baseballs.
Being young, my friend and I quickly vacated the room in terror and alerted my sleeping father who immediately searched the perimeter of the house, yet nothing was found.
I nearly teared up reading your witness accounts on the website as it struck very close to home for me, as the image is still burned into my mind to this day.
If you need any more information, don't hesitate to contact me at any time. My experience has been a huge point of interest in my mind ever since it happened, and I would love nothing more than to assist you in your investigation in any way." LA
I contacted the witness by telephone and received the following updates:
It seems this incident occurred in the summer of 2003. LA was very credible in her description of the event, including the emotions and reactions by both her and the friend. They both remember the details of the incident, which left an indelible impression with both witnesses. This is the 2nd 'Owlman' sighting/encounter reported in the Alsip, IL area. The other incident occurred more recently on Friday October 26, 2018. Lon
