Outhouse Bigfoot / Two Sasquatch Held By Canadian Military / Ohio 'Booger'

Upper Peninsula of Michigan, USA “Let me tell you. There are many things that can't be explained, and so many beings we don’t know are alive. I want to say it was 12 years ago in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I went to the outhouse, I was stuck in there with my husband not waking up to my calls. But the smell and hearing the breathing. I was stuck for I know half hour. First I thought moose had me trapped then that smell maybe a bear but that smell. Anyways I made it to the cabin when the smell was gone. CClights were put on the vehicle the next day. Never went out there at dark again. What's got me is looking on the ground and knowing something was there with no tracks is just hair raising.” LH

Heuston Woods, Preble County, Southwest Ohio “I didn’t realize what a booger was until I was in my early 20’s! Me and my cousin, when I was 16, he was 17, were coming out of Heuston Woods in Southwest Ohio. I was driving and he was in the passenger side but we come around this curve in the road, and you had to slow down to 10 mph going around this curve, but soon as we got around it and out the other side just 20-30 feet in front of my truck, something big, dark and hairy looking ran across the road in front of us! And on two legs too! My cousin and myself looked at each other at the same time and said 'WTF?!' Now I know that wasn’t any bear because there were no bears in that part of Ohio, at least not back then (it was 1976)! That was the first road crossing, sighting, whatever that I had, and the first one in Ohio! About 20 years after that I had another road crossing sighting in Ohio, probably about 30-40 miles from the first one! Actually the first was in Preble County and the second was in Warren County, Ohio!” HH

-----“A family friend saw 2 (male and female) in a concrete bunker-style one-room buildings held by the Canadian military on a small base in North Gower, Ontario. This person never lied. His word was his word. He's done things most people read about. The story of what happened I will never forget. I myself have always had the feeling something is watching me in the woods at night... always. This is why I do not like the woods at night. It's that feeling I hate. I myself can't bare it. I guess because my disposition is somewhat of a control freak, and in the dark, black is black. You strain to open your pupils but the black is to dense. No I’m out here. Call me what you will, my feelings say this isn't good. Bigfoot is real..." SC-----