Lost Time / Painful Arm Following Humanoid Encounter

I recently stumbled upon the following account:
This was a few years ago, but it's really stuck with me just for how strange it was. And I'm hoping this is the proper place to put it, as my encounter was with a humanoid being.
Anyway...I was heading out of my house at around 6am. It was summer, so I took my walks at sunrise to avoid the daytime heat. I had done this many times, and had my walk down to a science. Just my muscle memory could get me through.
So, shortly after leaving my home, I'm heading up this road toward the highway. I lived behind a school, so I was very aware of the roads and vehicles, even if I was distracted by something else. Which I was. As I walked down this road, I was going through playlists on my MP3 player. I was almost right on the first intersecting road by time I found what I wanted to listen to and looked up.
Everything was normal, and there were no cars to be seen, which made sense as it was a Saturday morning. So, I continued up toward the highway where there was a sidewalk.
But about three intersections from the highway, I noticed a shadow on the School Zone sign ahead of me. Figuring it was mine, I just kept walking. I was only two intersections away when a disturbing thought hit me. I was walking east. There was no way that shadow belonged to me, and since there was absolutely no one around, there was no way on Earth that that shadow was really a shadow.
And as if it could read my thoughts and sudden fear, a figure stepped out into the intersection right behind the school. And the only thing I can figure it was was a Grey alien. It had all the features: spindly limbs, enormous head, gigantic black eyes, and barely a nose, ears, or lips to speak of.
For anyone else, this would have been time to panic and run, but my military training kicked in. I didn't know what it was. I didn't know what it wanted. But I knew it had no place this close to my home and my children.
So, I charged at it, hoping at the very least to run it off, or better still, find some way to capture it. Of course, under both of those desires, I wanted to kill it. To this day, I don't know why I wanted to kill it. Maybe it was part of my training that had stuck into my brain, or maybe it was because this being was undoubtedly a threat, at least in my mind. I don't think aliens come all the way to our neck of the intergalactic woods just to hide behind signs. There was something going on here, and I had to fix it.
The next thing I know, I'm standing in the intersection. The creature was gone. Naturally, I was confused. The sun was higher than it should have been, and a quick glance at my MP3 player showed that I'd missed at least ten songs. By my best guess, I was missing nearly half an hour of time. Now, scared and disoriented, I turned back and walked home. It was already getting hot, and heatstroke was not going to help me sort out everything than had just happened.
I haven't told this story to anyone other than my parents and a single friend. We all agree that this was something strange, and that whatever it was, it was definitely not right. Even now, years later, I wonder what I really saw. Was it really an alien? Did I honestly try to capture and kill an actual extraterrestrial? I don't have those answers. And that scares me.
But one thing is, I don't think I got abducted. I don't have weird dreams, and I couldn't find any mysterious marks anywhere on my body. The only thing that I can't explain is a painful feeling in my upper left arm. It feels like there is something in there, but X-Rays have shown nothing. Could it be that I was tagged by this creature the same way we tag animals for study? Another question I can't answer, and that scares the daylights out of me. This pain has not gone away, but I have become accustomed to it. Maybe one day, I'll be able to get better scans of my arm and see if maybe a different machine could see what the X-Rays couldn't. UP
