Large Red-Eyed Bat-Winged Being Encountered on Gila River Reservation

I recently received the following information:
I’ve had a sighting of a very large bat creature. I was traveling not far from my home on the reservation where I noticed something flickering in the sky. Then this thing appeared about 200 ft in front of my car, standing about 12 ft. tall with a wingspan of the entire width of the road. It was grayish brown in color and it had red glowing eyes, as bright as a brake light on a car. It looked at us snarling with long knife like teeth. It took one step, didn’t flap it wings and took off into the air. I was glad I had my friend with me because that assured me it was real. I drew a picture of the creature. I can send if you like. I live in Arizona (Gila River Indian Community) and this happened about 4:00 in the morning in Dec. 2017. JB
NOTE: I contacted JB in order to gather a few more details. The Gila River Indian Community is located south of Phoenix, Arizona. The drawing is depicted above: Lon
**********
Facebook event announcement: Adam Benedict - The Pine Barrens Institute - Arcane Radio
**********
Hey folks...I'm asking for your consideration. The click-through traffic for Phantoms & Monsters (www.phantomsandmonsters.com) as taken a downturn in recent months. There may be a lot of factors involved, but I would truly appreciate it if you could help spread the word and possibly place links to my posts on your Facebook timelines, groups pages, websites, etc. Maintaining the page views on the blog is vital for keeping it viable. Thanks again for all of your donations and support. Lon
**********
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
UFOs, JFK and a Controversial Character
The Mysterious Lost Language of the Angels
Navy's attitude about releasing UFO videos more disturbing than the videos
Venus May Have Supported Life Billions of Years Ago
10 R-Rated History Facts You Won’t Learn In School
David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio on Podbean
David Sidoti - Independent Sasquatch Research Team - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Monsters In Print: A Collection Of Curious Creatures Known Mostly From Newspapers
Cops' True Stories Of The Paranormal: Ghost, UFOs, And Other Shivers
The Mammoth Book of Unexplained Phenomena
The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins
Mysterious North America: Mysteries, Legends, and Unexplained Phenomena across the United States, Mexico, and Canada
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved