Large Intelligent 'Green Orb' Encounter

I've received a large number of 'green orb' encounters recently...all displaying intelligence movement. The following is one of those accounts:
Lon,
I am a 49 year old married man from Connecticut who works outdoors and spends much of my free time outside as well. Between my job and my disposition, I am always extremely observant of my surroundings. This allows me to pick up on things that most others would be oblivious to. I recently found your show on YouTube and thought I'd give you a shout. I have always been interested in the supernatural/ufo/ cryptid subject and I've been fortunate enough to have had a number of strange experiences. Briefly, they are;
Indiantown Gap Army range, PA mid 1990's: With other witnesses watched lights high in the sky travel across the horizon at incredible speeds and change directions at impossible angles.
Lake Winnipasauke, NH early 2000's: had rocks thrown at me by what I now assume was a Bigfoot-although at the time had no idea what was really happening beyond the unwelcome feeling that prompted me to leave.
New Durham, NH mid 1990's: while hiking I stumbled across a large perfectly round scoop out of the earth approximately 8 feet in diameter. Not on a slope, no rock rolled out of it, no reason it would be there. No machinery tracks, not near any roads. No good explanation. I did not have a camera with me.
New Canaan, CT 2010: I saw reflective shoes jog across the road adjacent to a cemetery when my vehicle reached the vicinity of the jogger, no one was there and there wasn't anywhere for them to have gone due to a large fence and no sidewalks.
Trumble, CT 2017: I watched a massive object glide silently above me. Although I was staring at it with intense focus I could not determine exactly what I was looking at. No sound, far too large to have traveled at such a low speed and altitude, no landing lights, too big, too slow, too low. I stared but could make out nothing as to fuselage or wings, only two red and two white lights. Reported to MUFON.
Stratford,CT Summer 2019: while watering the garden at home I noticed a black immobile object high in the sky. Despite a light breeze this object did not move at all, but remained motionless. I was able to take many photos in rapid succession and reported it to NUFORC. Upon further scrutiny I feel it is a hole or portal that changed shape rapidly. I'd be happy to supply the original pictures and may send them to Mark D'Antonio as well.
Lastly, my most traumatizing and unforgettable encounter was with a green glowing orb while in the New Hampshire Army National Guard Mountain Infantry. We were training at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho-Underhill, VT near Stowe ski area in the early 1990's. My company was there to do our 2 week summer training. I was in my foxhole with my assistant gunner. We were waiting for the opposing force to attack our perimeter at around 4am on a drizzling dark morning. As the attack began on the opposite side of the perimeter, we knew that we wouldn't see any fighting.
It was at this time that a glowing green orb about the size of a basketball silently and methodically approached us from our left side. My AG and I watched it come from a great distance and move past us then of into the distance. It was approximately 15 feet off of the ground and about 40 feet away from us. The entire time we watched, the orb was dodging trees and branches. I immediately got the sense that it was ancient and was bothered by the artillery and grenade simulators. My AG and I immediately turned to one another and asked "what the f*#k was that?" again and again.
I think about these things often. I do not have any friends, family or co-workers that are open to discussing these subjects.
There is much more to our world than most people can comprehend.
Thank you,
Andy
2001 - Lodi, California “No joke, when I was about 19-20 years old (I'm 36 now) me and my friend witness something like this (a Predator-like entity) about mid day in Lodi California. In town. Literally about 10 feet away. It got up and ran across the street than disappeared. I thought it was just me but as soon as I asked my friend if he just saw something he was shocked as well.” AT
