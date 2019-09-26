'Hombre Rana' of Durango

I recently found the following bizarre account:
When I was 13 my Mom decided I would be going to military boarding school. It was located north of Mexico in a place called Durango. Durango is known because is home to many creepy things (drug cartels, the zone of silence, ghost towns, UFO sightings, etc). I was at that school for around 6 years and one day a friend invited me and other students to go to his hometown to have some tacos with his dad (A well known rancher). When we arrived to the town we were in his house having some drinks and eventually he decided it was time to go. We hopped into his pickup truck and he began driving when the sun was setting. After about half an hour everything was dark and he had to turn on the headlights. I was on the front seat with my friend, and we'd just arrived to the place.
He slowed down the car and we could just hear the nocturnal wildlife and some scratches on the car form branches or plants. The headlights allowed us to see just enough to distinguish shapes. He stopped the car right in front of a little lake (lagoon, pond). We could see some bushes and trees around the water and a few meters in front of the right headlight we could see what we thought was a rock. The guys started unloading the truck while they joked around, my friend and I where still in the front. All of a sudden he just froze and said "Did you see that?" He pointed to the rock in front of the car "that thing just moved." Since I've always wanted to see a cryptid or something I remained still. We where both looking at this "rock" when all of a sudden it turned its head around to face us with what I thought was a Gollum face. It had big round yellow eyes and arched back.
I turned to my friend. He grabbed his gun and quickly got out of the car and fired two shots to the sky (All this while people are still unloading the truck and making a fire for the grill and such). I heard a few screams. I saw how this creature looked up to the sky, turned around and hopped to the water. Right after that everyone began asking "what happened?" My friend told us that it was actually a common sight. He explained that his father and grandfather often saw the creature when they where hunting. He said they called that "Hombre rana" or "frog man." Just a few of the guys saw the thing. We were a little creeped out but we assumed that the frog man was probably more scared of us than we where of him. I saw many terrifying, creepy and odd things in Durango, but the frogman takes the cake. RP
