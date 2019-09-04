Devil's Bloody Hoof Prints

“When I was 17, it was a really hard time as I and my family members all had different awful experiences clustered at once and I cried myself to sleep one night. I woke up in the dark to see the silhouette of my mum sitting on the end of my bed in the pitch black. I’ve obviously flipped out. Was she playing and turned the lamp on? She was visibly upset and shaking and said “I thought you were dead” not “I dreamt” or anything. And I was freaked out, told her I was fine and sent her back to bed.
The next morning when I woke up and went to the bathroom. There was what can only be described as bloody hoof prints. We have no pets, they weren’t footprints and no one was on their period in my house. It couldn’t have been a stray animal because there was no way of it getting in and I checked CCTV (we only have exterior though) and nothing. They were literal cloven hoofprints and they started on my bathroom tile facing the mirror. They then go out of the bathroom onto the hall carpet and there’s only two other doors on that floor on the same left-side. The bloody prints go directly towards the far door (my bedroom) like it knew I was there. The prints stop facing my door. My floor is laminate and there was no blood of any print whatsoever within my room. I can only say that whatever negative energy I was putting out that night was like an antenna and something thought it would be able to feast on me. But clearly God or Jesus Christ or my angel(s) protected me and for that it genuinely brings tears to my eyes.
I’m a Christian Catholic but the truth of their corruption is so profound it’s only by the devil's work their true exposure has been quelled thus far. My mum however is an atheist but strange how her maternal instincts kicked in because she sensed a danger like never before to her only child. I had at least two other experiences with things that weren’t from this plane/frequency. These ones I actually saw.” RE95
**********
The Devil Came To Me
“When I was 10 years old in the 4th grade, I had a horrible encounter of paranormal proportions. I was not on any meds of any kind or any drugs. I was a little kid, and at 3:00 AM the devil came to me. He woke me by levitating as a big black cat outside my window and even though I was sound asleep, he made me aware of his presence. He appeared through my window into my bedroom. I was F'ing terrified. This big black cat was laying on top of my chest, staring into my eyes and even though I had them closed tight, he made me see his eyes right through my eyelids. I could not talk or scream. My older brother was sleeping in his bed in the same room, was sleeping and not aware of what was happening to me.
The devil hurts you psychologically. He makes you see and hear things. He made bodies of the dead float around my room. I saw pain and misery and when I saw him, the devil, in his own form, he was dancing on the stove in our kitchen, with the fire on the stove on high. My bedroom was right next to the kitchen. I was shown all this horrible stuff and at that very minute, before I saw the devil on the stove, I was able to scream, 'God help me! My brother heard me, flicked the lights on and everything disappeared. When I ran out into the kitchen, the Devil was laughing on the stove, then vanished. I told my parents everything.
We were Roman Catholic. We had our house exorcized and blessed by the church and our own family priest. I talked to my family priest to please ask God to heal my mind and to heal me from those horrific aberrations that transpired in my bedroom when I was 10. After a few months, I was able to sleep back in my own bed. I slept with my parents for months. As I was scared that IT would happen to me again but it never did. Thank you, Lord, I know you are there.' I have seen the other one, the mean nasty red one with horns. He is evil and pissed off. Other than my immediate family, I only told my best friend from the 4th grade and my priest. He asked me 30 years later remember the cat in your room. I sure the heck do. The most important thing I learned from having that experience was, the Devil wants people to think he is not real. LET ME TELL YOU. He is real and really terrifying. I grew up in a little town called South Plainfield, New Jersey.” JW
**********
Facebook event announcement: Ken Pfeifer - UFO Investigator / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Bigfoot “Tree Structures” Controversy
Flyer denies 'Bigfoot' bridge closure theory
12 Truly Weird Historical Events That Actually Happened
Woman is first to receive cornea made from ‘reprogrammed’ stem cells
The Mystery of the Lost Alien Grave of Aurora
Stan Gordon - PA UFO / Anomalies Investigator - Arcane Radio on Podbean
Stan Gordon - PA UFO / Anomalies Investigator - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Alien Agenda: Investigating the Extraterrestrial Presence Among Us
Sky People: Untold Stories of Alien Encounters in Mesoamerica
The Alien Invasion Survival Handbook: A Defense Manual For The Coming Extraterrestrial Apocalypse
Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials: The Real War of the Worlds
UFOs & Aliens: UFO Secrets - Area 51, Alien & UFO Encounters, Alien Civilizations & The New World Order
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved