Cryptid Hominid Killed During Vietnam War

“When my dad was in Vietnam, he was on a small SF-kinda unit, an eight man hunter-killer team. Only eight guys would go on patrol into the jungle for up to 30 days at a time. He had a Native American named Too Late on his squad. As they were on patrol moving making no noise, my dad's buddy looked at him and pointed to the treetops. My dad said he looked up and saw something in the tree. He thought it was a sniper so he shot it. They saw it fall out of the tree. They moved up slowly to confirm the kill. When they got up to it, it wasn't a man. At first they thought it was a man but then realized it wasn't. They called in on the radio. They had to drag the body to the LZ and one chopper came and took the body and they were left in the jungle to finish their mission.
When they got back to base they we informed when they asked, it was a rare monkey but there were no big primates like orangutans in Vietnam. They were told as a group never to speak of it. I've talked to every guy from the team because they all made it home alive and they all tell this story and all believe it was some kind of missing link my dad shot. Crazy stuff.” RO
NOTE: This was probably one of the mysterious 'Rock Apes' reported throughout the Vietnam conflict. Lon
UFO Appears Above Trampoline
“Years ago some friends and I were laying on the trampoline and watching the sky and we saw something really really far up in the sky. It was tiny and it was moving across the sky really fast and it was almost invisible. I seen it first and then was trying to help my friends see it and I think one of them actually seen it too, not all of them could. Then, all of a sudden, it just like blasted off super fast into the sky and disappeared... like you see in the damn movies, it was a trip. I’ve always believed in aliens and if I had any doubt that they even existed it went out the door that night because that wasn’t of this world. I honestly don’t understand people who say they don’t believe in aliens... How can you not? Do you not realize how tiny we are floating on a planet in a damn solar system with who knows how many other solar systems with planets like ours?” SR
