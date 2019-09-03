Chased By Thin Grayish Humanoid

I recently came across the following account:
When I was 13 I was on an ATV with my two older sisters, one 15 and the other 18. We were going to my grandma’s which was less than 2 kilometers away from my parents' place. We were traveling through our fields, but on the way I suggested we go around the fence so we didn't have to open the gates. It was pretty much the same path just a bit off to the side, we had gates because this was our pasture for the cows.
As we get to the middle of the field, we all noticed something sitting on top the hill we were about to climb. on top this hill we had a somewhat big pile of rocks from working the fields a long time ago. We slowed to a crawl because it looked human, we thought maybe a calf fell and was stuck, or maybe it was my uncle who looked after the cattle. But this thing was sitting weird, basically like how spider man perches over buildings, crouched down on top a rock.as we were sitting there trying to figure out what we were seeing this thing slowly stood up and my heart sank. Its arms were long, grossly long. I screamed to stop and instantly jumped from the front of the ATV to the driver, replacing my sister. As we were switching this thing started running at us, but it was running weird. Its arms were swaying back and forth like normal runner, but because of how long the arms were it looked weird. You would think it would run on the long arms but it didn’t. It was running fast, I turned around and shot off straight through the field. My sisters were screaming it was still coming but I honestly could not look back at this thing, I just said don't look at it. We rounded the corner and that's the last we seen it, after that corner it's trails to my parents house.
As we got home I crashed the ATV into the deck trying to get in as fast as we could. We were so scared my parents actually believed us. They called all the family to warn if it was a trespasser. They said nobody seen anything or anyone in the fields. Now I want to describe this thing, it was tall, skinny, and wore no clothes. Just a body is what we could see, grayish color and the head wasn’t shaped like a humans. We were about 30 to 40 meters from this thing. It was during the day too, happened in Alberta. SA
UFO Follows Man Home
“About 1997/1997 my ex-husband and a couple of friends went camping in Snowdonia, North Wales, UK. Sadly I was too ill to join them. When he came home... as he unpacked his gear, he told me in great detail how the three of them had climbed to the top of the mountain and the daylight started to drop fast. Then the air seemed to feel full of static and above them a large grey/green metallic wedge shaped craft was hovering 700-900 feet above the mountain and then took off at breakneck speed on a 45 degree angle. On traversing back into the camp, around a dozen or so climbers stood spellbound saying, 'Wow, did you see that?' As he told me his story, I saw something in the corner of my eye dart really quickly. Thinking it was a bird heading towards its nest in the park where we lived, in South Liverpool, I pointed and said, 'Do you mean like that one over there' about 1/2 a mile away, over Princes Park Liverpool 8, both of us saw exactly the same thing. After about 45 seconds, it darted off at an incredible speed on the same steep incline. The UFO was reported by people living around North Wales and Liverpool and for some weird reason, was seen around The Great Orme (a mountain) in North Wales during the daylight, like when we saw it.” SW
