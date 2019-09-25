Bizarre Bi-Location Incident

“This happened when I was 16 or so I’m 28 now. I was in trouble from drinking alcohol. As a result I was on house arrest with an ankle bracelet and had to get home after school and stay there unless I was working at my job which I had all scheduled with my probation officer.
One night I went to sleep around 9:30, sober of course, and I had a dream that I was out driving around with friends. Like someone picked me up from my house or something. I remember we passed by a drive through and all of a sudden, in my dream, I thought, "Oh no, I'm on house arrest!" and I told the driver I had to get back home, I'm in trouble. I cant remember who was in the car other than they were friends. They dropped me off at home and that’s all I remember from the dream.
The next day at school my PO pulls me out of class and wants to know why I left my house the night before from midnight to about 2:30 am. I told him that's impossible, I went to sleep before 10:00 and woke up at 7:00 for school. I couldn’t tell him about my dream because I knew he would not believe me. He would assume I left my house at night. I know when I'm dreaming and when I'm awake and this still spooks me. My room is at the end of the hallway and has two small windows towards the top of the walls that I could not get out of. My parents and my brothers all said I never left my room when I went to bed since my door is loud and they would of heard it.” WC
