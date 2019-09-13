Bigfoot Carrying Deer - Brazos River, Hood County, Texas

Brazos River, Granbury, Texas - “I moved to Texas a year ago along the Brazos River area outside Granbury. One evening about 6 o'clock while driving down a OE lane rural road, I saw what I know for a fact was one of these things run across the road in front of me with a kicking deer held in a headlock. It scared me so bad I froze solid. I only coasted to a stop and could hear it crunching through the thick woods for a short time. I shook like a leaf, regained control, drove down the road, turned around, and went back the way I came.
I went back a week later and took a couple pictures from my truck window, told my family, made a post on Facebook even. Nobody seemed to believe me. That thing had ran uphill from a creek gully, crossed the road in three running steps fast. And was as tall as my 94-F 150 roof crouched running. I can look at my Google photos for the exact date that were taken a week later of the gully and fence it hopped. I'm not interested in going in the woods or any bit of publicity at all. I just wanted to share my story. When I drove back there I got the total shivers and normally I'm not scarred of much. Thanks. D
**********
Bigfoot in New Brunswick, Canada
Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada - “My name is Bob. I've been in the woods all my life and most of what you talk about has happened to me at some point although I have never had as close an encounter as you have had. Me and a few friends were hunting back in 1986 and were sweeping through a fresh cut area near Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada and spotted something walking on two legs at about 400 yards from us. We watched this thing for close to a half hour walk horizontally across a ridge-line of pretty open hardwood in front of us and your description of the forearms was dead on through my scope. I could tell how big its arms were we were. Transfixed for days after that, we all never told really anybody about it. We figured they would think we were nuts but all my time being in the woods; the knocks, the whistles, and thrown objects were there. But anyways I don’t want to bore you but just wanted to say thanks for sharing this with us and thanks for what you do and keep doing it. RP
**********
Bright Light in the Sky
“I live in the suburbs and one time I was riding my bike outside in the middle of the night and I crashed and I just turned over and looked up at the sky and I remember seeing this really, really bright light in the sky and at first I thought it was a star or something but I also thought it was too big to be a star. Then it started blinking and it started getting brighter and blinking its light on and off even more and I was so freaked out. Then I saw it move to the left in this fast zig zag motion and then it vanished and I was so weirded out. H
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
