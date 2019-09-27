'Bear Man?' 'Bigfoot?' What Did I See?

I live in Utah and a few months ago I had seen a couple strange creatures in the span of a few weeks to a month tops. I want to make this post mainly about the one that confuses me the most. it confuses me because I cant really find anything online that resembles this thing.
So I live up in some foot hills below a mountain. just to get an idea i don't live in a developed city and we are for the most part surrounded by wilderness. I see deer just about every day.
So Like I said, I had seen a couple strange creatures. At this time I only had seen one. Since that time I was being very observant. It was probably about 8:30 pm maybe 15 mins until the sun would go down. I was scanning all the rocks, trees and bushes with binoculars. I focused in over a fence of a house and that's when I saw this thing. There is a series of trees behind this fence, which almost gives the appearance of a forest. I stared through my binoculars and saw what I can only describe as an almost-black-looking bear. When I first looked at it I could only see half of its face and one side of it's shoulders. I could not make out exactly what I was looking at so I just continued to stare at it through the binoculars. After staring for what was about 1 minute, I noticed it started to come forward.
The reason I say "came forward", is because it didn't appear as if it was walking. Its upper body did not make the movements that a walking human would make. It came forward, and at this point I could see its entire face and big muscular shoulders on each side of its body. It was staring directly at me and I feel it came forward so I could get a better look at it. Its chest and down I could not see, because a white fence was covering that area. although I could see the face I could not make out exactly what I was looking at. From the eyes down it looked so strange. I saw what was like a circular lighter colored shape for a mouth and a smaller black dot for a nose, and that's about when it turned its head. when it turned its head, I realized that it resembled the head of a bear. The only difference between this things head and a black bears head is that it had a stubby or short snout. I also noticed that it had ears that looked exactly like bear ears. If I had to guess the height, I would say around 7ft tall and very wide (2-3ft?). Basically how most would describe the size of a Sasquatch.
People would probably say this was a bear, but like I somewhat stated, it had the posture of a human with human-like (but on steroids) shoulders. It stared directly at me as I stared at it. I wasn't exactly scared because it was light out and I knew there was no way this thing would hop the fence and reveal itself to the rest of the homes. Soon after getting a good look I went inside feeling a little uneasy.
I don't quite think this thing is flesh and blood because I don't see how it would get into someones back yard especially during the day time. Also, when it came forward to be in front of the tree, that was hiding half of its upper body, it didn't make walking movements in the upper body (at least not noticeable). MU
Unexplained Rock Throwing
I was hiking in Utah, more specifically Provo Canyon, just yesterday (9/25/2019) when this happened. I don't know what to think of it and I welcome any reasonable explanation. As we were hiking I suddenly heard a ton of noise to my left. I couldn't see anything so I told my brother to stop and listen. When we did, we heard what sounded like a rock being thrown at us from our right. I looked over and saw another rock falling and landing just off the trail. My dad came over and he witnessed yet another rock being thrown and hitting a tree then falling. At this point I pulled out my phone and started recording a quick 50 second video of what was happening (More on that later). Note these were very obviously being thrown at us. Another point of interest is that I could hear movement all around us while this was happening. We got pretty spooked and got out of there quick. We returned the next day and noticed TONS of "X" formations around the trail where it happened the day earlier. Another more superstitious aspect about this is that I got extremely cold while the event unfolded. My brother also said he felt the same bone chilling feeling during it as well. Note that it was a cold day but we had layers, and never felt cold at all before that. Is this a common thing? Are there even reported sightings in this area? BD
