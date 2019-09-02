Abductee 'Gutted' By Alien Captors...But 'Happy'

“I have seen UFOs... I’ve also been been taken to a ship. I woke up laying on surgical table. I remember being happy with what was happening, just a strange calmness. There was little big-headed aliens about 4 feet with long gangly arms. Here comes the strange bit, as happy as I was, I looked down and they had opened up my skin from the top of my chest down to my crotch and, as far as I could see, all my organs were visible. They took out each of my organs one at a time and put them in a machine, that looked like a microwave. This machine produced a copy and then they would do another organ, one after the other, including my heart. I couldn’t understand how they could do all this and I was happy lying there. Once they had put all my organs in the machine and back in me. I think, this is what I can remember, that one of them sealed my skin back with his finger like a laser. It’s so strange... where I was while this was happening and what happened, I’m yet to tell. On a separate occasion the ships came and showed me signs by moving into shapes of objects we all know. The last object was a love heart. This species of aliens is friendly. I could say more. But I think that’s enough for now. KE
**********
UFO Disappears Into Rainbow
“In Czech Republic national reservation called Kokorinsko are some very deep woods. I lived in the middle of it in a village with fifteen houses. I had strange hobby - night running up into the hills. It was around 3 miles one way and then back and I did it always alone. For one hundred plus years there were rumours about those woods and they are really true... I saw several times things. First time I saw the same dark thing above me (a triangular UFO). Second time I saw lights just above the trees, a color like milk. It wasn't from this world. I woke up all neighbors in the village. A light shined on miles away and I was really scared because it came exactly from the higher places where I was running 20 minutes earlier!!! That happened for over 60 minutes. I wanted to go back there with people but nobody wanted go after they saw those laser shaped lights. That was for last time for my hobby at night. It was the end of three good adrenaline years of nights running there. The third time I saw, after a rainy afternoon, flying between two rainbows, was an alien spacecraft. It lasted about 5 seconds and then this UFO disc disappeared into that second rainbow like in the TV show Stargate! Right front of my eyes! When you see in the sky two rainbows, watch them, film them with full focus because 'they' are using this for sure from some reason!” ZZ
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
