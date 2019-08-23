'Werewolf' Conjured During Ouija Session?

“I have seen this (werewolf creature) as well, however mine spoke to me and ran toward me. I was 14, so over 24 years ago (1995). Had been using Ouija boards for weeks prior with my friend Angela and had contacted what we thought was a little girl named, 'Emily Carter'. My friends and I were out front of my house when our friend Michelle started skipping and acting like a young child - a very odd vibe was present. Angela and I called out Emily, with that....hand on heart and on my three children's lives, a large wolf figure appeared instead of my friend Michelle, levitated and in this voice, deep, growly said, 'Don't ever call me Emily Carter again!' It then, at an intense speed, ran towards us (Angela and myself). With that it was gone, and Michelle was back to normal. The thing is, both Angela and I saw this, she spoke first, so I know it was not just me - it happened!
For years I have tried to make sense of it, research what it was, look at why it happened. I experienced many odd things at that time, I believe due to using the Ouija board, I never after this nor ever will use it again after that experience. If I had not experienced it, I wouldn’t believe it, so am not asking for belief. Simply letting you know, Iv seen it to and believe you. Yet on the positive its shown me dark and in doing so confirmed there has to be light.” MW
NOTE: some witnesses have said that the entity Zozo, who sometimes appears during these sessions, will represent itself as a wolf-like being. Lon
Cursed by a Horse?
Vancouver, Canada. “Deaths associated with an animal? In 1990 I was in partnerships with 2 others in a race horse in Vancouver. The horse a mare (female horse older than 4) was a nice horse winning 6 straight races in Vancouver. The horse's trainer in Vancouver had initials GM. She was taken to California and ridden by a jockey by the name of Ron. While in California the horse did well, winning one and placing in a few others. In Canada, the filly, was trained by Heather prior to GM training it. When the horse was brought back to Vancouver she broke a bone in her foot and was retired. She was treated by a vet, a Dr J. Here's where it gets weird: Ron the jockey, while the horse was in California, went missing, and we had to get another jockey. Ron was later found dead under a bridge. GM one of trainers was murdered with his girlfriend, and found in the trunk of a car, Heather, another trainer died suddenly, causes unknown. Dr. J the veterinarian was found dead in his office from an apparent suicide. All the above passed on well below the average age of normal North American men and women death statistics. Our horse, passed on many years later at an average horses' age."
Source: Rezzy Ghost Stories, Wes Woo, August 12 at 5:11 PM
