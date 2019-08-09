Weird Creature Comments by Witnesses

“This story matched the thing I saw about 15 years ago, a man-sized creature with blondish-brown hair covering it's entire body, running very fast down a street near my house. It was around 1 in the morning, I believe. It was leaning forward as it ran, hunched over, on it's very long arms and shorter back legs. It ran too fast and was too far away to see it's face, but I believe it may have had longish ears that stuck up above it's head a few inches. I saw no tail. It could have been a person in a costume I suppose. But I don't think it was, as the way it ran and it's speed reminded me of films I had seen of chimpanzees running at full speed. But the hair was the wrong color for a chimp. The thing freaked me out so much I went back inside the house. But I remained outside just long enough to get the feeling it may have doubled back and was somewhere nearby, in the bushes of a neighbor's yard or behind a fence in the alley, watching me standing there wondering what it was I had just witnessed.” AJ
Yes...I saw the Easter Bunny
“I saw the Easter Bunny when I was 6 or 7 years old. It was early on Easter morning and I got up to use the washroom. As I crossed the hallway I could see into the kitchen where the Easter baskets sat on the table. He was standing in front of the kitchen table and looking right at me. He was white in colour, about 4 feet tall, maybe 5 feet including the ears. He looked kind of Hello Kitty-ish... like a cartoon bunny, if that makes sense. Not scary or creepy, but not how I would have pictured him. I would’ve pictured a more Beatrix Potter-looking Easter bunny. I didn’t look into the kitchen on the way back from the washroom because I was afraid that he wouldn’t leave any treats. Neither I nor my sister received any bunny stuffed toys as part of our Easter loot that year. I thought it was really cool at the time, and then in later years I assumed it must’ve been a dream. After hearing these stories though... I don’t know.” LM
Seeing Large Animals?
“I saw a yellow snake that was as wide as a watermelon wrapped around a tree. I was 8 years old and that was the first oversized animal I saw. It felt like a dream and I remember being horrified. I lost time and the next memory I had was of sitting at the table for dinner. I think I blacked out what I was seeing because to this day it's all I can remember. I also encountered a frog the side of a car tire. Which at first I thought it was fake but it jumped into the lake, about 15 feet away. Both times I felt scared and was alone in the wilderness.” KK
