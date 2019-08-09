Unknown Georgia Bigfoot Inquiries

In 2000 a family purchased 30 acres of land in rural Elbert County and took up residence. Since then they and neighbors have had many sightings of a Bigfoot creature. They have found anomalous footprints, smelled the creature, and heard grunts, screams, and whoops, the later a “low to high bass sound lasting several seconds,” wrote Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) investigator MC. Also reported were “feelings of being watched, feelings that the family should leave a particular area, and at least one stalking incident involving the witness being separated from her mother, father and the family dog becoming very frightened.” The dog has acted intimidated both inside and outside the house. In one instance a teenager and an adult riding a 4-wheeler on the property sighted the creature.Encounters often occur when only women are present, a peculiarity noted in other cases. Sightings have happened in all seasons and at every time of day for a decade.The property contains pine forest, river bottom, a pond, and a large swamp. Access to much of it is barred by thick undergrowth and swamp. The area abounds in fish and game-deer, hogs, and smaller mammals are plentiful. In other words, it is perfect Bigfoot country.MC and three other investigators interviewed the family and explored the property in August 2009. They concluded “that the family probably has a Bigfoot either moving through the area on a regular basis or may have one or two living in the immediate area.”The lady who wrote BFRO, a registered nurse, emphasized: “I DO NOT WANT THIS ANIMAL TO BE HARMED IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE OR REMOVED FROM ITS HABITAT. IT IS NOT A THREAT TO ANYONE OR ANYTHING!” She feared that it would be “hunted down just for the money and fame.”It was 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 7, 2009, as a couple returned to Florida from North Carolina. They were midway between Homerville and Edith in Clinch County on U.S. 441, an isolated area near the Okefenokee Swamp.The wife had just switched on an overhead light to consult a map and missed the sighting, but she could not avoid the stench that suddenly filled the car, described by her husband as “very powerful combination of sewer-like and a strong musky animal odor.”The husband saw the creature, described as seven feet in height and weighing up to 300 pounds. He said the creature was a “tall, lanky, humanoid creature,”not as apelike as he would have thought. The hair was a very dark brown or black, long and stringy on the head but only two to three inches long on the body. The arms reached nearly to its knees. KJ