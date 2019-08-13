Photo: Phantom at Rialto Bridge in Venice

I recently received the following account:
Hi, I came across your blog whilst searching blogs who may be interested in publishing my story about an encounter with a Venetian ghost. I hope you may be interested in my story which is 100% true.
I am a photographer and filmmaker and several years ago I was staying in Venice. It was late in the evening and I decided to take a night stroll with my partner. As we explored the now deserted streets in Venice we made our way to the Rialto Bridge. Most people by now were in their hotels asleep apart from the odd couple walking and exploring Venice. Once on the other side of the Rialto Bridge I took a few photographs. The perfect Venetian scene with steps in the foreground, leading up to the famous bridge and a moon appearing between the clouds.
Several weeks later I was developing the 35mm film in my darkroom and I notice a shape on one of the wet negatives which really caught my eye. Holding the negative up to the light I could see a figure on the steps of the Rialto Bridge. A figure that was 100% not there when I took the photograph. I quickly dried the negative and then proceeded to make a print in the darkroom. I shall never forget how my heart was beating when the image started to appear in the developer as it slowly came into view. As clear as anything a large cloaked figure appeared to be slightly hovering over the first two steps of the Rialto Bridge. I really tried to think if anyone had passed me that night and I had just not seen them. The more I thought about it and the more I looked at it I realised I photographed a ghost. Having not done anything with it for a few years I decided to make it into a short film which I have called 'Negative29a'. (The film is available to watch on Youtube) Mark
**********
Facebook event announcement: Linda Godfrey - Investigator / Author - 'I Know What I Saw' - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
14th Loch Ness Monster Sighting Pushes 2019 Closer to Record
Dark Matter May Have Existed Before the Big Bang
Residents of Far-East Russian Region Wake Up to Bizarre Pitch-Black Morning
9 Inventions That Are Saving Oceans From Death
The animals that will survive climate change
Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Alien Abduction of The Wyoming Hunter: First person story of Carl Higdon, October 25, 1974
Undersea UFO Base: An In-Depth Investigation of USOs in the Santa Catalina Channel
Occulture: The Unseen Forces That Drive Culture Forward
Shadow Cats: The Black Panthers of North America
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved