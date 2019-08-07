Noisy Bigfoot Around Campsite in Washington State

Kelly in North Central Washington State called to tell of his Bigfoot encounter:
“I had a few encounters with Sasquatch – a whole family of them as a matter of fact. A friend and I found ourselves smack dab in the middle of Sasquatch country. We went 45 miles to the end of the road and we hiked 6 miles up in and around, then we the hiked the 2000 feet elevation gain. By the time we got there it was totally dark. I shined my light ahead of him and I saw these red eyes right in front of him like in back. I said, 'Stop! Don't go that way!' And it was right on the end of a cliff-side. We almost got to where we were supposed to camp and we went around the other way a couple hundred yards and when we got to where we were going and set up camp in the middle of this clear cut because avalanche or a snow slide came through and took everything out. And right over there in that exact spot where I had just grabbed him, all of a sudden we heard a 300 pound boulder just, like, crashing through the brush and it was like a totally flat spot and that's when it started. They pretty much left us alone all night.
The next morning we started hearing the rock knockers around us, up on the cliff. We started hearing what sounded like 300 pound giant woodpeckers and I figured it was them, they were making this noise with their throats but really loud. And they were moving around a lot, in the woods, but we couldn’t see anything. Then we heard him, the screaming howler, the big daddy, coming up the valley, letting out this roar every minute for a half an hour straight. He would scream for 30 seconds. He sounded like the Westmoreland P.A. Howler if you ever heard that. We hiked out of there and they let us go.”
Source: Midnight In The Desert with Art Bell – December 14, 2015
**********
Facebook event announcement: Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Sonar picks up 25ft 'creature' in Loch Ness
Calls For New Shroud of Turin Study After Last One is Proven Flawed
U.S. has lost 24 million acres of natural land in 16 years: independent report
Russian Land of Permafrost and Mammoths Is Thawing
One of Nessie’s Cousins?
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
**********
Ultraterrestrial Contact: A Paranormal Investigator's Explorations into the Hidden Abduction Epidemic
Men In Black: Personal Stories and Eerie Adventures
Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact
Strange Secrets: Real Government Files on the Unknown
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved