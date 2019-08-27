MIB? Strange Night in Philly

“Back in 2008, this was the night my girlfriend, who is now my ex, got evicted out of her home in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She had nowhere to go, so I asked my grandmother if she could stay with us for the night until we figured something out, but my grandmother was not having it. I wasn’t going to leave my girlfriend stranded so I decide we were going to sleep in her car, a 1993 silver/gray Buick LeSabre with medium tinted windows.
So we get into the car, she in the driver seat, I'm in the passenger with the seat reclined all the way to the back. We were talking about our next move on finding a place to live until we fell asleep in the car. Then we both wake up to a somewhat aggressive knock at the front passenger window where I was. She then turns the car light on from the inside and what we both are looking at through tinted windows was a very pale face with black eyes that gave me an instant shock and pause for a quick second. I'm reaching for the door handle to step out of the car, my girlfriend slightly yells at me saying exactly these words, 'Don't open my door! Why the F... does his face look like that?' But I'm not scared at all after the first quick shock of seeing the person so I proceed to step out of the car. Now I'm looking face to face with this person, but I'm feeling really weird almost dreamlike.
He stood about 5'6 with pale skin and Asian-like features and pitch black eyes. I assumed he had a medical condition or something. I ask him in a rude manner, 'Yeah, whats up?' and slowly started to step towards him and he begins to move in a strange way, almost defensively, but he calmly says to me, 'Just go home.' I respond saying aggressively, 'I live on this block!' and he replies 'Yeah, I know, just go home' with a very calm and soothing tone. Then I asked 'What, you a cop?' I'm assuming because he's dressed in all black, everything from long-sleeve turtleneck shirt, cargo pants and like tactical boots. My neighborhood is one of the not-so-desirable sections of Philadelphia so undercover police at that time were jumping out a lot but he responds back in a slight stutter 'Yeah, I'm a cop' though very robotic like. Then I say, 'Okay' and walk back to get in my girlfriend's car, but I turn around and watch the strange-eyed person walk to his vehicle that was also strange because it looked very futuristic; it was actually a white Hyundai, very clean with extreme bright headlights beaming down the street across behind us. What was weird is that I'd known Hyundai for being somewhat not attractive cars all my life, but this Hyundai was looking like a 2015 model way back in 2008. I swear it was the best car I'd seen in my life at the time and it seemed very out of place for a Hyundai.
I get back in the car with my girlfriend and she asked me, 'Who was that?' I said to her 'He must've been some undercover' and we pulled around to the driveway behind the row-houses and went to sleep. Though he said he was a cop, it doesn’t make sense because there was no badge, radio, weapon, or back up present at the time, just him alone. There is so many more details to this story.” HI
