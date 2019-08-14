MIB Grabs Sample of Snow

“I've had a sort of MIB experience. I was somewhere around 9 and it was probably February, so small bits of snow came down. I live in Arizona, so at the time, I hadn't seen snow since I was hardly 4. This snow was so few that it usually melted before it hit the ground, but it was crazy that it was snowing. Because of this, I was shocked to see a huge clump of it sitting in a pile perfectly on the patio wall of my neighbor. I then saw a group of maybe 6 or 7 MIB sorta people come from around the corner. They all almost looked exactly the same, but maybe only a few had hats. The ones who didn't were bald. Everyone had sunglasses, and one of them was super tall and blond. He could have easily been 7 feet tall. He wore no hat either. They talked to my neighbor for a little bit and the conversation seemed normal. Nothing weird happened. When she went back in the house, one of the men took a handful of the snow and maybe put it in a pocket. They then disappeared around the corner. What the hell were they gonna do with a glob of snow?” SC
Bright Beam of Light
“Once when I was younger, my mother and sister encountered something weird... I wasn't present at the scene, so obviously I cannot vouch for the 100% credibility of the story, but this is how my mother related it to me, and I think that, though it happened kinda long ago, she didn't look as if she was making fun of me. My sister, however, was probably too young back then to remember that event. My mother was sleeping with my sister on her bed when a sudden beam of intense light woke her up. She claims the light was covering the entire space of the window and it's quite large to be honest. The light soon disappeared like as if nothing happened, but I just know that this thing was not of earthly origin. Sure, I wasn't there, but from the way my mother related it to me, I can say for sure that this light was not, how you like to call, "natural" and that every "rational" explanation of my father (neons, planes, helicopters etc) are NOT any kind of explanation to what she had seen. She recalled seeing great intensity of bright light - not any sort of machine or vessel that could be a direct source of it. And as we lived on 11th floor in a block of flats, the "neon" explanation that my father gave can simply logically go screw itself, as there are no places with neon decorations that high above the ground for anyone to see them that clearly, not to mention straight from bed. I saw him trying to believe what he was saying but I personally wouldn't be so sure about it. I am not saying that I believe it was an UFO in the sense of, you know, aliens and spacecrafts, but giving the unquestionable width of the definition of "Unidentified Flying Object" it could be anything really. For me it could pretty much be supernatural in origin. But it's my interpretation only. I live in Warsaw, Poland.” IA
Linda Godfrey - Investigator / Author - 'I Know What I Saw' - Arcane Radio
