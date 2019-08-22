MIB Appeared To 'Map Out' Local Churches

“In the early 1980s, I lived in a house on a little hill above a cul-de-sac in Tennessee. I was leaving my house one day to get into my car parked in my driveway beside my house. As I was descending my front steps there was a big, black, shiny, sedan with dark tinted windows doing a u-turn at the bottom of the hill in front of my house on my dead-end street. At that time, people didn't black out their car windows yet. As I watched them turn around, and was going to my car, the Holy Spirit told me to follow them and watch what they were doing. I did follow them from a slight distance. They were going to every church in the area and turning around in the church's parking lot or driveway and proceeding on to the next church. It didn't matter what denomination; just every church. They appeared to be mapping the location of the churches.” BP
Sesame Street Characters In My Room
“When I was about 4 or 5 years old, I remember I slept on a bunk bed. My sister slept below me and I slept up top. The bunk bed was inside my parents room and their bed was a few feet away. To reach them, I’d have to walk down a small stair and climb a foot or two to reach their bed. On one particular night I had awaken to see about five floating heads above my head. This is probably one of my earliest memories, and have always kept it in my mind. I’m 23 years old now and it’s getting harder to remember the exact figures I saw that night. But from what I remember, I know I saw the Big Yellow bird from Sesame Street, a power ranger character (possibly blue), a witch head with that pointy black hat, and I think Tweety the bird. The other/s I don’t remember quite well. The weird thing for me is that I was only seeing enlarged heads from these characters and they were revolving about one foot away from my face. I also did not watch Sesame Street on television so seeing the big yellow bird caught me off guard. I wasn’t particularly frightened but I did feel some discomfort. It was the middle of the night and I definitely did not want to wake up my father but they wouldn’t fade or leave me alone. So I decided to climb down and wake him up. My father told me I was dreaming or imagining things but I had been awake for at least 15 minutes watching them. I went back to bed, disappointed my father had not believed me and tried falling back asleep. I finally did, but if I remember correctly, they kept staring at me until I did.” JR
Facebook event announcement: Dennis Carroll - Paranormal Investigator / Researcher - Arcane Radio
