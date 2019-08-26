Large Bat-Winged Humanoid Observed Near Ohio River in Cabell County, WV

“I didn't believe in Mothman, until me and a friend saw it up close. We didn't think we saw it or catch a glimpse, we clearly saw it. No idea what this creature is, but it does exist. And I can't imagine anyone ever able to get a picture of it because we weren't able to move or speak for about an hour. Then all we could do was repeat 'What the f... was that?' for the next hour while still not able to move. Somehow it seems to paralyze you. And also I could read its thoughts when it looked at us.
I do live in West Virginia, near the Ohio River the next county over from where Point Pleasant is. And the spot where we saw it is the highest point in the county. And we both estimated the wingspan to be between 14 and 15 feet. Human-like legs hanging down, human like head (but with no neck), hard to tell how tall it was (was flying the whole time) estimated to be around 400 pounds. We didn't see the red glowing eyes everyone talks about though. Looks a lot more like a bat than a moth. (similar to the creature in 'Jeepers Creepers' movie) Don't expect anyone to believe unless they see it for themselves. RM
NOTE: My associate and I are attempting to get a date of the sighting from the witness. I believe the sighting was made in Cabell County, where other reports have originated over the years. Lon
**********
'Demons' Rising From the Ground
“I want to share a story also. When I was younger (it was be around 2008) I was playing hide and seek with my brothers and sisters and it was really dark in the room. After we chose who were going to hide with and who was going to be the person to try and find us I chose to hide with my younger brother under the bed. After like two minutes of trying to find us our mom calls us to come eat dinner and all of my other brothers and sister leave to eat and my younger brother says 'let's stay so we can win' and I thought he's right so after a couple of minutes we see these two figures rise from the ground. These figures were so dark that even in the dark we were able to see them and they rose from the ground like it was a portal and I knew these two figures weren’t my brothers or sisters because they were tall and they were wearing robes. At this point our mom is calling us and were so scared we don't move and so our mom opened the door and the demons left. The reason why I knew I wasn’t the only person seeing this is because a couple weeks ago he asked me if I remembered demons rising from the ground.” MB
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
