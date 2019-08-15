Is This The 'Chicago Mothman?' (Photo)

I received the following image and information from Tobias Wayland of The Singular Fortean Society and of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research
Black Triangle Observed Near Air Force Base
“14 years ago myself and my two kids saw something very similar (a black triangle). We were driving to Seattle in the middle of the night to beat Thanksgiving day traffic from our home in Kalama, Washington. We took the 512 McCord Air force exit and a few miles later I saw a gigantic black triangle a mile or so ahead of us hovering low in the sky. I couldn't take my eyes off of it. I'm a skeptic so I was trying to figure out what kind of military craft it was. My 16 year old daughter spoke. I thought she was sleeping so I looked at her. She asked me, 'WTF is that, Mom?' 'I don't know,' I said. We all three turned to stare. My son woke because we were talking. Anyway, when we looked again the thing multiplied, there were 3 now. The other 2 were smaller but the same shape. All had lights on the outer perimeter. We stared for a good 5 minutes because I slowed down to get a good look. After going straight under it we saw military jets banking hard and heading straight for it. Suddenly they all disappeared. I don't know if they just hit the lights out or if they left. All 3 of us are skeptics so to this day we aren't calling what we saw alien aircraft but definitely a UFO.” RP
Facebook event announcement: Linda Godfrey - Investigator / Author - 'I Know What I Saw' - Arcane Radio
