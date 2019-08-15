Thursday, August 15, 2019

Is This The 'Chicago Mothman?' (Photo)


I received the following image and information from Tobias Wayland of The Singular Fortean Society and of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research


Black Triangle Observed Near Air Force Base

“14 years ago myself and my two kids saw something very similar (a black triangle). We were driving to Seattle in the middle of the night to beat Thanksgiving day traffic from our home in Kalama, Washington. We took the 512 McCord Air force exit and a few miles later I saw a gigantic black triangle a mile or so ahead of us hovering low in the sky. I couldn't take my eyes off of it. I'm a skeptic so I was trying to figure out what kind of military craft it was. My 16 year old daughter spoke. I thought she was sleeping so I looked at her. She asked me, 'WTF is that, Mom?' 'I don't know,' I said. We all three turned to stare. My son woke because we were talking. Anyway, when we looked again the thing multiplied, there were 3 now. The other 2 were smaller but the same shape. All had lights on the outer perimeter. We stared for a good 5 minutes because I slowed down to get a good look. After going straight under it we saw military jets banking hard and heading straight for it. Suddenly they all disappeared. I don't know if they just hit the lights out or if they left. All 3 of us are skeptics so to this day we aren't calling what we saw alien aircraft but definitely a UFO.” RP



Join me as I welcome anomalies investigator, author and artist Linda Godfrey to Arcane Radio. Linda has written 19 books on strange creatures, phenomena and people. As a journalist, she was the first to break the story of a terrifying, werewolf-like monstrosity lurking in the shadow shrouded forests surrounding Elkhorn, Wisconsin's Bray Road. She’s a frequent guest on national TV and radio shows, including Monsterquest, Lost Tapes, Monsters and Mysteries, Coast to Coast AM and many more. Linda's most recent book is titled 'I Know What I Saw: Modern-Day Encounters with Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, August 16th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com. You are invited to join the Phantoms & Monsters chat & discussion portal at Phantoms & Monsters discussion & chat server, which will be active during the show

I Know What I Saw: Modern-Day Encounters with Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore

