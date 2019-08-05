Huge Blue-Eyed Bigfoot Near Temecula, CA

“The Bigfoot I saw in Temecula, California in June 1985 was at night as I stopped on a dirt road. I couldn’t drive any farther that night and when I got out to do my business, I heard and saw it as I was finishing up. It did have an odor of something dead, like a deteriorated body of a coyote. Anyway, it stood about fifty yards into a dry river bed with trees about 45 feet average height. I shined my flashlight in the direction of the smell and saw movement. But what may be different then most sightings is its eyes actually glowed bright blue and was about 12 twelve feet tall or maybe a little less judging by the tree height. His eyes were just above a limb that I measured at 12 feet the next day. I had a .357 with me but I had a feeling that it would not stop this creature if I was to shoot it in case it came for me.
I left in a big hurry and that Datsun truck just did not seem fast enough. That was the second time I had seen one. The first was back in March 1952 in the sage area between Hemet, California and Temecula, California. I went back the next day and measured the tree limb to his footprints which were about twenty inches long and maybe 9 inches wide. This was a huge creature. I had a .357 I carried at all times with my own hot loads, a Colt Python which I was very accurate with. But it was so big I felt it would not stop it if he/she came for me.
Do or don’t take my word. I know that (12 feet) is big but that is what I believe it to be by the footprints and the tree limb. And one difference than others sightings, except for the dead/and foul smell it omitted, is this one difference, its eyes glowed a bright blue when a light was flashed in its eyes. And me being 70 yards distance which is fairly close it is out there somewhere most likely and this area is close to the Pima Indian Reservation which goes on down towards Mount Palomar Observatory, a whole lot of forestry type land.” - RH
**********
Facebook event announcement: Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Curious Cases of Spontaneous Passing Travelers from Other Dimensions
A Close Encounter with a Strange Creature of the Water
Mysterious Mutilated Calf Found Alive But Missing Body Parts
‘Polar Hysteria’ May Have Caused the Dyatlov Pass Incident
Satanic Rituals in the Wilds of England?
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
**********
Genesis of the Grail Kings: The Explosive Story of Genetic Cloning and the Ancient Bloodline of Jesus
When Bad Things Happen to Good People
My Friend From Beyond Earth: The Wisdom of Valiant Thor
Dead Mountain: The Untold True Story of the Dyatlov Pass Incident
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved