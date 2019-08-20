Giant Winged Being Saves Family From Accident

Jaffe in South Korea called in to tell of his girlfriend's experience:
What happened... I had a girlfriend and basically she careened off the road. She was driving along in a van. She had a couple of her kids with her and she just lost control on one of these roads up in central interior British Columbia. She was going over a large embankment. It was a cliff, you know, a really serious situation. From out of nowhere...this is the story she told me, it was her own personal experience and she's a real straight shooter too. These giant wings appeared from out of nowhere just as she was going over this steep embankment / cliff with her kids and these giant wings just covered the van from the front and stopped her just as she was heading off to face her doom. Things would not have worked out to well for her and her family. Have you ever heard of a - it was like a Thunderbird / Angel / God only knows what - arriving out of nowhere and saving people and not just being a malevolent sort of entity or force but something that was helpful? (Guest Ken Gerhard claims that he had heard of a story from Ecuador in which a winged entity appeared and rescued two children hanging off a cliff. It has become known as The Angel of Ecuador.)
Source: Midnight In The Desert with Art Bell – December 14, 2015
**********
