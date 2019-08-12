Ghostly Glove in the Dustcart

I recently received the following bizarre account from investigator Ken Pfeifer:
When I was just a boy I was totally unaware of the unexplained weird encounters that I would face growing up and face throughout my life. It all started one normal week day. It was lunch break at school and I always went home for dinner break. My mother would always meet me at the school gates to walk me home for lunch break. There were other mothers who had gone to meet their children as well and my mother had started to talk to one of them. Her name was Jill if I remember correctly. I got tired of waiting for my mother to finish her conversation with Jill so I walked up the path that lead to the road. As I went around the corner there was a white dustcart (garbage truck) parked at the side of the road. The dustcart was filled with filth and rust but one thing caught my eyes as I gazed into the back of the dustcart.
There was a blue glove that was hanging out of the dustcart crusher and as I looked at the glove I heard a strange slurping sound and watched as the glove slowly filled up like it was being inflated by air. Once fully inflated the glove looked like somebody's hand was in the glove. I looked on with amazement as there was no way that someone could be in that crusher. The glove then started to wave and slowly moved its fingers one by one in a forward motion which I found to be very odd. Then to my surprise there was a voice that came from the dustcart and it said "alright mate". The voice sounded normal like a British English man's voice. I quickly turned around to see if my mother was waking up the road so I could tell her what was going on but she was still busy talking so I turned back around looking towards the back of the dustcart and watched as the glove flopped down to how it had been hanging before it had moved and inflated. I was really gobsmacked by what had just happened... I was in shock and I stood there for a minute staring at the limp hanging glove before I walked around to the front of the dustcart to see if there was anyone in the cab mucking around. I could clearly see there there was no one in the cab of the dustcart it was empty. I walked around to the back of the dustcart again and looked at the glove there was no sign of movement.
I stood there for about ten minutes waiting for my mother and when she finally walked over to me I told her what had happened and what I had seen and how the glove had come to life in the back of the dustcart. She said 'John you must have imagined it. How could that glove possibly move? Don't worry John. It's just a smelly old dustcart.' I responded by saying 'I know what I saw and it was real. There was even a man's voice...that came from the dustcart.' She just looked at me bemused. I don't think she believed me but I definitely knew what I had witnessed was 100% real.
We then walked along the road and headed towards my grandparents house where we would always have lunch during school dinner break. Once I had arrived at my grandparents house I sat down on the sofa to watch the television with them and the BBC One O'clock News came on. I remember seeing Margaret Thatcher talking on the international news before the local south Devon news came on. I sat through the local news and to my surprise at the end of the news there was a story of a man who had accidentally fallen into the back of a dustcart and had been crushed to death by the powerful crushing mechanism before his colleagues had realised what had happened and shut off the machine.
The news story also went on to say that the dustcart had not been taken out of service but instead had just been cleaned out over night and put back into service the next day. I was horrified by the story and I wondered if this was the same dustcart that I had encounter earlier on that day. Was this the ghost of the dead crushed man. What the hell did I encounter that day what the hell was going on? Little did I know how much more strange my life would become and how all the strange encounters I endured would become even more bizarre over time. This incident took place at Newton Abbot, Devon, England a long time ago.
Now a lot of people are probably going to be asking what this article has to do with UFOs. Eell I strongly believe that ufology and the paranormal are closely linked and that all the ghosts and strange poltergeist activity are manifestations of these alien creatures which I believe are using advance quantum technology that we are yet to fully understand. I even believe that cryptid creatures like bigfoot are also manifested by these alien beings for a purpose currently unknown to us. Whatever these alien beings are whether they are Extraterrestrial or Extra-dimensional in nature I truly believe that they are behind all the strange paranormal activity and bizarre events that are occurring all over the world. John
**********
Facebook event announcement: Linda Godfrey - Investigator / Author - 'I Know What I Saw' - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Hairy Monsters and Mysterious Woods – and the Police…
10 Twisted Serial Killers Who Taunted The Police
Frightening Cases of Families Under Siege by Mysterious Forces
Gravestone of the Real Snow White Discovered in Germany
Three Cases of Amazing Visions and Miracles
Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved