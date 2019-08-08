'Dogman' By My Bed

“When I was about 4 or 5 years old, I was lying in my bed and I remember clearly, a very large dogman I guess you would call it walking into my room. It was standing over me, beside my bed and picking up my arm and putting it in it's mouth - and then nothing. This never seemed like a dream, I remember it so clearly. I remember my mom and her boyfriend were still awake (we lived in a trailer and their room was at the end of the hall and mine was the last door on the right) so I could hear them talking and I could see the light from their bedside lamp glowing off the hallway wall right outside my bedroom door. When I got older I assumed it had to have been a dream, until I heard of dogmen and saw drawings that looked just like what I saw that night. It was like an abnormally tall, large man with a dogs head.
The closest thing I've ever found - and the picture that made me believe this is a memory, not a dream - is a painting of dogmen wearing long robes and satchels, carrying large baskets with a castle in the background. Every other depiction looks like a werewolf, but it looked nothing like a wolf. It looked like a man with a domesticated dogs head - like a cross between a Beagle and a Weimaraner. I remember clearly trying to scream but nothing coming out and then him lifting my arm to his mouth and putting my forearm in his teeth - but no pain. It's like that is when I blacked out. I'd love to go under hypnosis and see if I can remember more.” CJ
**********
Giant Owls in the Woods
“For some reason in New Mexico where I live people have these sightings of 4 feet tall owls. My dad is from the Gila National Forest and he was a lumberjack. He would have to venture far into the forest and on like three occasions he said he seen 3 1/2 to 4 feet tall owls and they freaked him out bad. He said they always come at night and they make strange noises. I've even heard stories from the old timers that they can imitate voices and call out to other animals like cats so they can eat them. No BS. Real talk. We call them lechusas.” FL
**********
Facebook event announcement: Dave Emmons - UFO Contactee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Family Reports 2017 Pterosaur Sighting in Arkansas
Earth's Last Magnetic-Pole Flip Took Much Longer Than We Thought
X-37B Military Space Plane's Latest Mystery Mission Hits 700 Days
Cattle Mutilations Reported in Oregon
The Spirit World: From Human to Monster
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
**********
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
Communion: A True Story
Keepers of the Garden
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved