Bigfoot Encounter in West Tennessee Cornfield

This sighting happened about 12 years ago at my grandparents house in the middle of the summer. I grew up and still live in a very rural part of west Tennessee on a farm surrounded by fields and woods. There are about 5 wildlife reserves within 15-20 minutes of my house if that says anything about how far in the boonies this sighting took place.
It was the middle of the summer and I had invited some friends over to spend the night, so about 8 of us saw this and we were all between the ages of 10 and 12. We had spent our whole day playing at the creek and climbing trees that night at about 10 or 11 we decided to go sit in the front yard and talk so we wouldn’t wake anyone in the house up by being loud. We had been outside for a while and noticed that my grandparent's dogs, who had been sitting with us, had disappeared from the front yard and we were no longer hearing any of the normal insect noise that occurs in the south during the summer. The field across the road from the house was planted with corn and we started to hear something moving through the corn. It started getting louder and closer and we heard what sounded like grunting or someone breathing heavy. It was a full moon so we could easily see everything that was in the yard and the field which was only about 20 yards from where we were sitting at the time. We heard what sounded like a scream as something came through the corn across from us at which point we all took off running for the house leaving everything in the front yard.
As we ran inside I looked over my shoulder and saw what I can only describe as a huge hairy man. His head was level with the top of the corn which at this point in the summer was about 7 foot tall. When we got inside we all looked at each other with disbelief and asked each other what it was and agreed not to talk about it anymore. After this encounter we would not go out at night anymore.
I grew up hunting and spending all of my free time outdoors. I know the animals and sounds that are native to this area and this wasn’t one of them. I still to this day feel like there is something there when I visit the house and try not to stay outside too long at night. KW
