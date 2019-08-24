Bigfoot Encounter in Cherokee National Forest, Tennessee

I recently received a telephone call from a witness ('CS') and his friend in reference to a Bigfoot encounter.
The incident took place on Friday August 24, 2019 in the late afternoon in the woods behind CS's house. He and his family had just moved to the location about one week before the incident. The property is located in the Cherokee National Forest near Roan Mountain, Tennessee.
CS and his friend were near the edge of the woods examining an area where they planned to soon start constructing an enclosure for goats. CS noticed movement in the trees and was shocked to discover a 7 1/2 - 8 ft. tall Bigfoot standing within 20 yards of him. CS and his friend stood still, but were shocked by the massive frame of the creature. CS states that it was covered entirely in dark brown hair with deep set dark eyes. It stood somewhat crouched as it looked around.
The beast began to grunt, while CS and his friend slowly backed away. Then the Bigfoot suddenly stood straight up and leaned back. It then let out a deep guttural scream that lasted 5-7 seconds, then turned and walked back into the woods.
CS was later able to collect a patch of hair which he believes belonged to the Bigfoot. He also stated that he had been sitting on his back porch a few nights before and heard several knocking sounds coming from deep within the forest. I asked him to keep me informed on any future incidents. I also suggested that he try and record sounds at night. Lon
NOTE: This area of Tennessee in very near where my maternal grandmother was born and raised, which is along the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. I have been aware of many Bigfoot sightings in the general area from reports made be family members and associated over the past 50 years. Lon
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Lake Champlain Monster Picked Up On Sonar Near Fish With Two Mouths
The Legend of the Dead Bigfoot(s) at Mount St. Helens
Mysterious Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
Researchers search for Bigfoot in Kisatchie National Forest
Alligators Eat Rocks to Increase Time Underwater
Dennis Carroll - Paranormal Investigator / Researcher - Arcane Radio on Podbean
Dennis Carroll - Paranormal Investigator / Researcher - Arcane Radio on YouTube
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
**********
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena
Zecharia Sitchin and the Extraterrestrial Origins of Humanity
Paranormal Encounters on Britain's Roads: Phantom Figures, UFOs and Missing Time
Shapeshifters: Morphing Monsters & Changing Cryptids
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved