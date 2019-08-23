BEK: Bizarre Experiences

I've had two encounters with them. The first time was two years ago or so, in a gas station parking lot off of highway 58 in Tennessee, at like 3 or 4 in the morning. My friend had parked towards the far end of the lot around the side of the building. I was sitting in the passenger side of my friend's car, waiting for him to come out of the store from buying his cigarettes. I was fairly relaxed, enjoying the radio, and then I hear a knock on the window. I looked over and there was a boy, he looked about 12, and he was wearing a grey hoodie with his hood pulled up. I cracked the window and asked him what he wanted and responded with, "Can I borrow your phone?" I wasn't going to let some strange kid use my phone so I told him that I was sure they'd let him use the one inside the store. He kept insisting on it though, and it was the weirdest thing because the longer he stood there, the more unsettled and scared I started to feel. I had rolled up the window by this point and he became something less than aggressive but more than insistent. That's when I saw his eyes. His hood slipped back because of his movements, and the only way I can describe the feeling of looking into those eyes is primal fear. That's about the time he quickly moved to the nearby treeline, and a few seconds later my friend got into the car. He said I was pale as a ghost and asked me what was wrong. At the time, I had no idea what the hell that was all about and had trouble describing it all to him. He looked at me strangely and said he didn't see the kid at all. That really got to me. So when I got home, I couldn't sleep and found out exactly what I had encountered.
The second encounter happened shortly after my roommate and my house. This was about three and a half weeks ago. I'm a night owl, so I'm up at pretty ridiculous times of night a lot of the time, and I was up at around 3:30ish in the morning (yet again) and watching YouTube videos. Then I hear a knock on the front door. I would have normally just avoided a knock on the door at that time of night, but my roommate's girlfriend had left only about twenty minutes prior, so I assumed it was her having forgotten something (it wouldn't have been the first time). So I went to the door and cracked it a bit to look outside, and there were these three kids. One looked to be around a 16 year old girl, the other two were little boys who appeared 6 and 10 respectively. They wouldn't look directly at me and held their heads at a downward angle. The porch light cast a pretty heavy shadow over their features, so what they were was again obscured. I hadn't forgotten about my previous encounter, but I didn't know any of the neighborhood yet and couldn't just assume BEK when it could have been desperation standing at my doorstep. I opened the door a bit more and before I could ask what they were after, the girl said, "Can we come in to use your phone?" I told her I could fetch it and let her use it, but again she asked to come inside. It was as if I hadn't said anything at all, and her insistence grew, just like last time. She stepped from the front walk to the bottom step of my stoop and looked up at me. I saw those eyes again, slammed the door and went back to the living room, a good distance away from the front door. I heard a few more knocks over the following few minutes, growing more aggressive with each volley until they stopped. I didn't dare get close to the door or windows again until sunrise. I've since installed security cameras around the perimeter of the house and if they come back, I'll post the footage. TS
-----
This happened about a month ago... I was riding my bike back to my house after going to Dunkin Donuts. A Normal day, as I would think. I was going past an entering into a neighborhood, I was driving relatively slow due to the fact I was going up a hill in the road. I saw a girl walking into the neighborhood... Though she looked strange, nothing very different though. she was pale and had black hair. I kept staring at her to make sure she wouldn't walk towards me. At the second I was about to turn my head, she jerked her head around to face me. At that moment my heart sank to my feet. Her eyes were pitch black and her nose was weirdly pointy. She smiled very widely at me then started to walk towards me, her smile fading as she got closer. I realized what was happening and basically biked away as fast as I could. I turned my head to make sure she wasn't following me, But all she did was turn back into the neighborhood.
So now I use a different way to go to Dunkin Donuts, the reason? I'm terrified she'll return unexpectedly. At that time I knew about blacked eyed children. I knew what happened if she or he came near me. So kids, be careful when biking near neighborhoods. XS
-----
“I had an encounter in May 2012 with a being with black eyes/no eyes in my home through a mirror. They are real...and I know what the face looks like on the particular humanoid entity that I saw. I stared it down trying to analyze as much of it as I could before I had no choice but to blink. There was no communication by normal words but I knew telepathically that we acknowledged seeing each other. My inner feelings felt that this entity was not of a good nature. I didn't feel good about seeing it all. It's black gaze on me was piercing and intentional. It creeped me out because it had been watching me as I went into my kitchen. I only noticed it because when I opened my refrigerator door late that evening, the light reflected off of the mirror my sister had given me- but I had never hung up. It was leaning up against a wall in my dining room because we were getting ready to move. After I finally blinked the black eyed entity was gone. I will never forget it...but what is so weird and horrible is that no more than a week later my son was killed in a car crash along with his best friend. I will never know if this entity was connected to that. I still own that house but I think because of other experiences in that house that the entity never left....and I still own the mirror.” MRFD
-----
“My Dad was always a very practical skeptical man. Unfortunately he passed away last Thanksgiving. He once told me how he encountered what he called a teenage boy without any eyes. He was sitting in the living room watching TV when this boy entered the room, stared at him for about 30 seconds and then left through the front door. My parents live in a small town in Ohio and my Mom would leave the back/kitchen door open while she went out running errands, so maybe that's why this thing felt he had permission to enter. My dad specifically said it came in through the kitchen and into the living room. He also said he was never so scared in his life when he looked at this creature. He had a purple heart from combat so it wasn't like he frightened easily. This took place on a warm sunny afternoon in 2002. I tried to speak with him about this incident several times throughout the years and he always said he didn't want to talk about it. My Dad never suffered from dementia or mental illness and this was the only weird / scary story he ever told me. So I obviously believe him, he had nothing to gain from making it up.” BT
