9 Ft. Female Bigfoot Encountered in Wythe County, Virginia

I recently received a telephone call from 'RE' who lives in Schenectady, NY:
RE stated that in the Autumn of 2014 he was working as a long-haul driver for an express company. This particular evening, around 10 PM, he had stopped at a Pilot Flying J truck stop to gas up and take a break. He was traveling on I-81 south in Virginia, near Wytheville.
As he was filling his rig, he noticed movement on a hill behind the truck stop. The area was lighted, so he was able to see the movement. He was curious, so after securing his rig in the lot he started to venture up the hill to get a better look. RE is a hunter and outdoorsman, so he was curious.
As he stood on top of the hill, there was a Walmart in the valley below. There was also a shale pit that was well lit from the Walmart parking lot. He moved down the hill, until he noticed a huge hairy being walking along the edge of the pit. He was no more than 50 yards or so away, but was surprised at what he saw.
The hairy hominid was approximately 9 ft. in height, very broad shouldered and gray in color. As it turned towards him, he could definitely discern that this was a female because of the large prominent breasts. She was carrying a 3 ft long thick log. As he watched her, she didn't seem to mind him being there. But it seemed like she was hunting for something...possible live food. RE whistled at her, but she didn't respond. After a few minutes, she walked into the wooded area at the far end of the shale pit and disappeared.
RE said that he never believed in Bigfoot before his encounter, but is convinced now that these beings do exist. Lon
