9 Ft. Female Bigfoot Encountered in Wythe County, Virginia

Join me as I welcome paranormal investigator, researcher and folklorist Dennis Carroll to Arcane Radio. Dennis has 40+ years of experience in the field of the paranormal. He has studied, researched, and investigated many aspects pertaining to the paranormal and the supernatural with many personal paranormal experiences. He is also a researcher and Investigator of the occult and the supernatural. Dennis is a well-known authority on folklore, legends, superstitions, cryptozoology, and the occult. He is a supernaturalist and paranormal consultant who has advised people throughout the world. He is a published freelance writer/author, who has written several books and is currently at work on a series of adventure novels based on supernatural events. He is also an ordained minister, photographer and lecturer. Dennis' website can be found at denniswcarroll.com.









RE stated that in the Autumn of 2014 he was working as a long-haul driver for an express company. This particular evening, around 10 PM, he had stopped at a Pilot Flying J truck stop to gas up and take a break. He was traveling on I-81 south in Virginia, near Wytheville.As he was filling his rig, he noticed movement on a hill behind the truck stop. The area was lighted, so he was able to see the movement. He was curious, so after securing his rig in the lot he started to venture up the hill to get a better look. RE is a hunter and outdoorsman, so he was curious.As he stood on top of the hill, there was a Walmart in the valley below. There was also a shale pit that was well lit from the Walmart parking lot. He moved down the hill, until he noticed a huge hairy being walking along the edge of the pit. He was no more than 50 yards or so away, but was surprised at what he saw.The hairy hominid was approximately 9 ft. in height, very broad shouldered and gray in color. As it turned towards him, he could definitely discern that this was a female because of the large prominent breasts. She was carrying a 3 ft long thick log. As he watched her, she didn't seem to mind him being there. But it seemed like she was hunting for something...possible live food. RE whistled at her, but she didn't respond. After a few minutes, she walked into the wooded area at the far end of the shale pit and disappeared.RE said that he never believed in Bigfoot before his encounter, but is convinced now that these beings do exist. Lon************************************************************

