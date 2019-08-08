8 Foot Tall 'Sewer Monster' in Buena Park, CA

A SEWER MONSTER 8 FOOT TALL MONSTER REPORTED IN CITY SEWER Buena Park, Calif. (UPI):
Police said they have received more than 200 telephone calls from people curious about reports of an 8-foot-tall, man-like creature living in the city’s sewer system. “Buena Foot” failed to appear at a “monster watch,” but two men using divining rods claim they saw footprints and handprints that prove a huge humanoid is nearby. Hundreds of people nationwide have called police to inquire about their safety and the safety of relatives in the area since five people reported Monday, they saw the beast walking down a storm tunnel. “We’ve had 200 to 500 calls easily,” Officer Terry Branum said. “We’re telling people we have investigated the area and found nothing there. Dennis Ruminer, a member of a group called the Special Forces Investigations, which investigates unexplained phenomena, claimed Wednesday he found footprints and handprints of the beast in a drainage tunnel. “We were looking around the mouth of the tunnel when someone shouted, “There’s a track,” Ruminer said. “There were a lot of people around and as we went to look a kid stepped on the track, so we only saw the front part of the track. “It was a humanoid foot with five big toe marks and about 7 inches across the ball of the foot. Before we got a good, clear look at it, another kid stepped on it and completely obliterated the track.” But Ruminer said he and his partner, Tom Muzila, used divining rods to track the creature and went inside the tunnel, where they found a handprint. Ruminer said the team made a plaster cast of the print and took pictures of several other sets of prints discovered farther back in the cave. Frank Missanelli, manager of an apartment building near the drainage ditch, said he heard the beast but did not see it. “It roared and growled just like the dinosaurs in the movies,” Missanellia said. About 100 believers held a “monster watch” Tuesday night, but failed to spot anything resembling the beast.
Source: Syracuse, Herald Journal, Syracuse, N.Y., Friday May 14, 1982
