UFO 'Dogfight' Witnessed Over Toronto Airport

Mike in Toronto called to tell of a weird sighting he had:
“I had an incredible UFO sighting about a year ago, July 4 (2018) in Toronto. Well, I worked a night-shift and I worked to about 7:00 AM in the morning. And about 3:15 AM about six UFOs showed up basically right over Pearson Airport. At first they looked like they were just... I thought it was a satellite because they were really high up but one starts to pursue the other one, then two more appeared and the same thing. It looked like it was like a dogfight way high up. They were just balls of light. One looked red. The other one looked green and it looked like the green ones were pursuing the red ones. They were a total of five that I could see. And basically they were like bees in a swarm, swarming around trying to get each other. It looked like that. And, yeah, it blew me away because I'd had sightings before but this one just took it to a whole new level. It was surreal because I'm looking at this thing, and I'm going, 'This can't be happening. Give me a break.' I was shocked. I couldn't believe what I was looking at. This was naked eye.
I would say, if I were to estimate height, I would say low Earth orbit. It was definitely above the clouds and the rate of speed that these were going at... I've flown myself... and these things were not flying like your typical copter or quad copter or aircraft that we know of. These things were doing stuff that were mind boggling. These things were covering basically the northwestern sky to the south and they were flying back and forth in a matter of five to ten seconds. They were covering a huge area of the sky. And here's where it gets really interesting, I'm starting to see little flashes of light and I think to myself, What the heck is that? They were shooting at each other. They were actually shooting at each other. It looked like, you know how lightning flashes inside a cloud and you can see the ambiance of the cloud, it went like that but it was in a straight line, like a laser. The red ones were not shooting at the green ones, only the green ones were shooting the red ones. This was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. This was going on for, I would estimate, seven to ten minutes in the air and I'm going, Nobody else is seeing this? There were no radio reports the next day. I even reported it to MUFON. They did follow up. They wanted more details on what happened but it happened in such a short amount of time. There was so much action. It was like it was a dogfight. It was literally a dogfight. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – July 19, 2019
A recent review of 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality': "I've read more than a few books on aliens, reptilians, and MIBs, and the author has managed to relay some of the most intriguing ones I've read. The book resonates in a manner as strange as the subject. I felt shaken hours after finishing the book. Whether you believe in the witnesses or not, the stories nudge you into feeling the high weirdness." - SSIA
**********
Facebook event announcement: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Time Traveler Claims to Have Been Impregnated by an Alien From The Future
When Governments Manipulate the UFO Scene
Sonar Picture of Loch Ness Monster Claimed by Boat Captain
Killing Sasquatch: The Debate Between Law, Science, and Conservation
The Ebu Gogo: Indonesia’s Mysterious Hairy Little People
Tim Swartz - Author, Photojournalist and Radio Host - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Tim Swartz - Author, Photojournalist and Radio Host - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
**********
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State
Strange Pennsylvania Monsters
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved