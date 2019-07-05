Hi Lon,
I just got back from a trip to Sedona, Arizona (which everybody knows is one of the world's premiere paranormal hotspots). One day, we went to the "ghost town" of Jerome, which is on a mountainside basically on the other side of the valley from Sedona. Now, this valley (part of the Verde Valley) has historically been off-the-charts when it comes to paranormal activity. The infamous Bradshaw Ranch is located down below, and previous owners have seen thousands of multi-colored orbs, small alien beings, UFO craft, a white bigfoot, a 5-foot-tall dinosaur, various large reptilian prints, and other things. In addition, the son of the owners, under hypnosis, recounted abduction by Gray aliens. The ranch was mysteriously bought by the U.S. government in 2003 but now is used by Northern Arizona University. Many researchers are convinced that a major portal exists on the ranch, and there are literally books written about the place.
Furthermore, the owners and others were sure that a secret military base was located on a nearby ranch since black helicopters, and even large planes, were seen flying very low to the ground and disappearing into a nearby canyon. There were also numerous white SUVs and tractor-trailers driving through the desert in the same direction all hours of the day and night. In addition, dozens of hikers have recounted being confronted by M16-toting soldiers in black bearing no insignias or patches on their uniforms, and being told to turn back and get out of the area.
We went on an off-road Jeep tour of the red rocks, and our guide told us that drivers still see various strange things come down from the sky and disappear into the canyons. One could go on and on about the strangeness of this area.
While in Jerome, I took a photo of the Sliding Jail there, which is a jail that broke away from its parent building circa 1929 and slid down the hill to where it lies today. It wasn't until I got back home that I noticed an object in the sky above and to the right of the jail. At first I thought it was a bird, but it would have to be abnormally large to be one. And although it's tough to make out, it doesn't seem to look like a plane or helicopter.
I'm not saying this is some extraterrestrial craft, but I will say that it's a somewhat weird sight in a very weird location. -Keith in NJ
