'The Count' and Other Weird Sightings

This goes back 25 years. I was about 24, young mother. We had just bought our first home. From my cousin, incidentally. My cousin and his first wife divorced because she had been having an affair with his best friend. It was years later that we bought the house from him and his 2nd wife. Our daughter was 4. Not long after we moved in she started talking about Robin Hood being in her bedroom and tucking her in. I had suffered periodic bouts of sleep paralysis for a long time and had lots of nightmares. They really amped up in this house.
Once I woke in the middle of the night and opened my eyes. I saw legs hanging off my dresser as if someone was sitting on it and watching me. Whatever it was was wearing those puffy, knee length silky pants with leggings or whatever underneath and those kind if boots that curl up in the toe. I remember thinking, "Wow they really do curl up" and immediately after that thinking, "This is the kind of thing that makes people crazy if you look it in the face." I shut my eyes before I could see the top of this thing. It is also worth noting that my daughter liked to draw and when she was really small she would draw this little vampire thing over and over again. It had a widow's peak and sharp looking fangs and a purple cape. It reminded me of the Count on Sesame Street and I had always assumed that's what she was aimed for. Till a few months ago when I met a young girl who grew up on the same street. She's about 8 years younger than my daughter. She started telling me about this thing she used to see when she was little and it scared her do bad she would sleep in the hall outside her parents bedroom. And she described it as looking like the Count from Sesame Street.
My daughter doesn't remember what she saw anymore, but I remember what I saw. Description is a little different. I don't know if there were two different things or what because i never saw the face. But wait! There's more. I left my first husband after I became involved with his best friend. I later married the guy and loved him with all my heart. He passed away a year ago. And my young friend, her parents divorced. Wanna guess why? That's my story. GJ
Pittsburgh Area UFO Sighting
Ryan from Pittsburgh called in to tell of his UFO sighting:
“I had a UFO story wanted to share with you. So this happened about three years ago and as I am now I'm pretty much into this field pretty deep. So I had a high powered flashlight. I was messing around for a couple nights in a row pointing at the sky, you know, I don't know why, just trying to pick up something. So I also had a night vision binocular and I would use them both. So the second night I saw a couple lights come by and then the third night I saw one come in and stopped. When I looked at it with a binocular it disappeared. It scared me so I went inside but, so, the next thing I remember after laying on the couch, I just remember waking up instantly, not not feeling sleepy or anything, all of a sudden, I look at my door and, I mean, my basement the doors have blinds inside of them so you could, you know, hit that lever and the blind would go up inside the window. So outside is an orange light and it's sitting in the upper corner and it's not blinking. It's going in and out in and out and it's not shining a light. It was contained within itself, you know what I mean? Like you hear other UFO stories, like, you know, orbs, the lights weren't shining, it was like a ball of light within it, so the second thing I noticed was my my feet were totally pointed straight up and my hands are in my hoodie. People who know me, they know I got real short stubby legs, so it's kind of hard for me to put my legs together and keep them straight up right and so I thought at that point, I think I got to see what this is. So I made the decision to get up and run to the door and right as I thought that, the light dimmed out but I got to the door pulled it open, looked up, I saw nothing but the branch was going up and down and there was no wind that night and so for the next year I tried to debunk this. I thought it was a street light or maybe it was someone's car light but I lived right... there's no light there. You could get no lights behind there. Recently, me and my son saw two orbs... and this is in a daytime, two orbs side-by-side, they both turned with each other and right as I went to go pull my phone out, they disappeared. The only other thing I can connect with this would be, I was driving one day for deliveries for FedEx Express and I, all of a sudden an image just popped in my head, of an orange light underneath a craft, but that's the only thing I can connect with that.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – May 25, 2019
