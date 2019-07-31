Tall Grey Humanoid on Martha's Vineyard

"Occurred on July 25, 2019 - After looking out a window that allowed full observation of back the porch I witnessed what is classified as a "Grey" staring right back at me. It ran. About 7'5" (I'm a very good guess of height due to being 6'5") I heard it slip naked feet on a wooden deck and disappear into the brush. I essentially had a stroke and calmly walked back downstairs. Within a short time, out back on the deck, dead of night pitch black, through the trees about 55 feet from me I saw what looked like a long, skinny, tall light that had pulsating movements resembling that of a burning cigarette ember. It had almost all the same colors as a cigarette ember- reds, amber, orange, even a slight blue hue. I tilted my head and moved my body back and forth but the light stayed perfectly still. It was completely silent." - anthromod
**********
Poltergeists & Hollow Man
“I saw some scary stuff working 3rd shift (night shift) at my job. I worked 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM by myself in a large production plant. Shadows would move in the opposite direction of you like a mirror, saw stuff moving out of the corner of my eye, stuff moving outside in the darkness, things flying erratically in the sky, cloaked beings walking around the production shop floor. It creeped me out so bad, at one point, I started bringing a .45 handgun to work, eventually bringing an AR-15, as well. I’m not the only one who saw some weird stuff. Other people working here have seen “Hollow Man” which is a shadow figure that mimics your movements but doesn’t do it exactly as you would expect, meaning it isn’t a shadow of yourself. There are various other weird things too. It doesn’t help that the site of the production plant is built on top of an old town that was torn down after the mines closed; and a mysterious fire burned down the Catholic Church years before the town closed. I'm just glad I stopped working 3rd shift. I was never meant to work that shift but I volunteered and was given one vacation day for about 3 months of work. It still spooked me and I refuse to go into the darkness that surrounds the building.” LBFT
**********
**********
Both incredible and wholly believable tales of human/ET encounters
"I've always been a cherry picker when it comes to ETs/EBEs and abduction accounts, etc. By that I have long had an opinion that people have confused angels and aliens for a very long time - and why not? They both seem very out of reach and more powerful than we are. I also think that there are more good than "bad" of both. Although "Alien Disclosure" didn't contain the degree of terror I expected, I did come away with a much larger notion of what's 'out there' and the myriad ways they affect people in single or repeated episodes over many years. In all of the alien meets humanity books I've read, this is the broadest accounting yet. And I'm frankly impressed with Lon Strickler's intelligent command of the subject and a presentation that is humbly presented. I found myself wondering if he was about to "cut loose" on random hypotheses and was sparing my wimpy sensibilities - then I remembered it is a book for everyone.
If you've never read a book about that word that's popping up more frequently than ever - even in mainstream media - "disclosure", this is a fantastic beginning. Budd Hopkins and John Mack's books - well over a decade ago - broached the subject seriously for the first time. Strickler has different credentials but impressive ones nonetheless: He's heard accounts from a wide variety of people for decades. And they aren't all alike. (That may be the single most disconcerting element in the book, btw. Unlike, for example, NDEs, which follow a general pattern for the experiencer, there are almost as many kinds of encounters as there are accounts!)
Lastly, I'll say that I'm rereading it more slowly this time. That's as much as credit to the good writing as the compelling stories therein. I hope he expand on this in his next book because it's impossible to forget that these events are continuing even now." - Payaso U.
**********
**********
**********
**********
