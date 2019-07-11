Strange Encounters On The Highway

I was crossing the Navajo Nation on my way to Colorado in the 90’s. It was around 1 am and I was really tired so I pulled over between Gallup and Ship Rock. Had a nightmare of evil looking faces coming at me out of pitch black, screaming. I woke up started my car and when I turned on my headlights there was a coyote and a jack rabbit sitting about 10 feet apart just on the edge of the light. Never had a nightmare like that before or since. Have traveled that route a few times but never stopped after dark again.
I dated a Navajo girl from Chinle and when I told her that story she was seriously bothered by it and told me to never mention the coyote again. She said I was not wanted there and if I hadn’t woken up when I did something was about to go down.
The general view of Coyote in folk belief is generally negative and related to witchcraft. Witches called skinwalkers are believed to be able to adopt the form of a coyote. A Navajo saying holds that if Coyote crosses your path, turn back and do not continue your journey. The coyote is an omen of an unfortunate event or thing in your path or in the near future. SC
Heading home one night on Hwy 70 which is very windy along a river at the base of a canyon. It's around 2am but am alert enough to see deer, slow down, speed back up and total my car on a suicidal deer bringing up the rear. As there is no service I put on a headlamp, belt on a hunting knife and start walking. The canyon is not a great place to be at night. A Union Pacific truck passes going my direction at some point and is the only vehicle I've seen. A few minutes later the same truck passes going the other way which is where I get nervous. A few minutes after that he comes back my direction and asks if that's my wrecked car and offers a ride which I decline because weird vibes. To which he says "come on man there's a lot of really weird shit that goes on around here" and he is in a company truck after all. Ended up being a super nice guy. BUT, after asking him about his weird canyon experiences he shows me a picture on his phone of what looked like Smegal (LOTR) he took while clearing rock from a track one night. Still creeps me the f**k out. CO
I was leaving my house with my friend around 2 years ago during the beginning of winter. As we were pulling out we came to see a figure in the cornfield next to my house. As we got closer we came to realize it looked human but wasn’t, it was almost a petrified pale color to it and it was small and was on all fours like Gollum from LoTR and had pale eyes that looked hollow with dark spots around them. We were both in my car and we didn’t say anything as we saw it in my headlights but as we passed it we both asked each other if, “we just f**king saw that.” I had completely forgotten about this story until recently when my friend brought it up to me. I then asked my sister about it a few days later and she said I might have seen something called the rake, so I looked it up. The thing looked just like how some of these pictures describe and I don’t think I’ll ever look at the paranormal the same ever again because of it. Here’s a link to some of the pictures that accurately depict what me and my friend saw. AF
