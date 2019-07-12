Strange Encounters On The Highway - Part II

I had a drive every day through the most remote stretch of highway in Texas. Middle of the desert. No houses, no cell signal, no intersections, no frame of reference, no nothing except XM and my truck. I drove this road every day. About 90 miles. I would leave my house about 5 am and usually never see a single other vehicle, let alone a human on the road. I've seen hitchhikers. I've seen Mexican illegals. I've seen ranchers broken down.
One day I'm on the drive and slamming through a solid karaoke session with my morning coffee. Everything is normal. Then out nowhere, on the right shoulder was a person. Dressed head to toe in pitch black walking on the right shoulder, which is actually a "full lane" in this part of Texas. I was in no danger of hitting them. There was just NO REASON for that person to be there at that time, in that place. I've seen a hitchhiker or two, and even let one hop in my rig (don't tell my boss, lol) to the next town. This was NO a transient. This was NOT a hitchhiker. God knows what that was, but I still have the shivers right now thinking about that day. I went to the only gas station on either end of that drive, and NO one had seen anything come in/out of town. To this day, I still think it was somehow God reminding me that I'm never alone.
Never told this story to anyone until today. GT
-----
I had an odd thing happen when driving from CT to FL. I do this drive 2 times a year. I was driving in northern Georgia on a highway and I saw a very bright light at the top of a hill the light then proceeded to shoot straight up into the sky probably 800ft or so above the hill, hover for about 20 seconds then drop very quickly back to the hilltop. If this was a drone it was the fastest vertical movement I have ever seen from one. The moon was very bright that night and there was no telephone/cell tower anywhere on this hill.
I had not seen another car for at least an hour it was around 3 am. About 3-5 minutes later as I got closer to the exit with the hill a car came flying down the highway in the "slow" lane and took that exit, turned left across the highway on the overpass towards that hill and was out of sight. The car appeared to be a Mercedes SLK 350 or something similar - jet black. I was travelling at about 70 mph and this car came at at least 120-130mph. When I saw the headlights in my rear view mirror until I put on my blinker to move over it had passed me. My girlfriend was sleeping in the passenger seat and woke up when I exclaimed "Oh my God." She saw the car take the exit and burn rubber across the bridge and disappear toward that hill.
This was probably all some crazy coincidence but it still weirds me out when I think about it. TFC
-----
I was taking a load of paper from Alabama to Ohio. Well the paper mill I loaded at was in the middle of BFE and was probably 65 miles away from the nearest interstate.
I was a little low on my legal driving hours so I figured I would spend the night at the shipper. Well the shipper doesn't allow overnight parking. Great. So I get loaded and roll out.
I set my GPS for the nearest truck stop which was 70 miles. (There was one closer but it didn't have showers according to Google reviews) So I'm rolling along this winding country road just taking my time because it's dark.
I flip my high beams on when I get to a straight section of the road and I can see a figure walking. I remember thinking how brave they must be. Well as I get closer I notice the figure is a man in an all white suit! As my lights uncovered more of him I noticed he had a bag slung over his shoulder, not a big one but big enough to notice. As I started to ease the truck over to left side of the road to pass my him he turned and stuck his thumb out as if to hitch a ride.
Now I normally wouldn't have a problem with that except the fact that when he turned towards the truck, the place where his face was suppose to be was completely red and blank. No eyes. No nose. No mouth. Blank. Red and blank.
I must of hit my door lock button about 30 times. I made it to the truckstop and waited until daylight to take my shower. I don't know what I saw that night but whatever it was, it can not ride with me. BG
**********
**********
**********
**********
